Gamethread: Red Sox at White Sox

Happy Wednesday! Hopefully we got the storms out of the way and are ready to play some baseball. The Boston Red Sox (20-22) and Chicago White Sox (21-21) will play in game two of the series tonight, and we are hoping the outcome is better than last night.

Lucas Giolito will take the mound against the lefty veteran Rich Hill, as the South Siders look to even up the series at one game apiece.

Giolito will start his seventh game of the season, and currently holds a 2-1 record. His ERA sits at 2.84 with a 1.23 WHIP. He also has 44 strikeouts in 31 2⁄ 3 innings pitched. His last outing against the Kansas City Royals started off shaky, but he eventually settled down to have a solid rest of the game. He went five innings with seven hits, two runs, two walks, and seven strikeouts. The key today will be getting off to a good start against the Red Sox, who are a hot offensive team. Speaking of hot, the matchup to watch tonight will be JD Martinez against Giolito. In 11 PA, Martinez has a slash line of .500/.545/.800 with one home run against our ace.

Hill will make his eighth appearance of the season. As a new member of the Red Sox on a one-year deal, as he currently holds a 1-1 record. He has a 3.90 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 23 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched. In his last game against the Seattle Mariners, he went just two innings with six hits, four runs, one walk, and two strikeouts. Hopefully we can jump on him early like his last outing and get some runs on the board. Hill relies on six pitches, with his most used being his curveball at 41.3%. He also includes a fastball (40%), slider (12.9%), changeup (4.2%), cutter (1%), and sinker (0.6%).

Tim Anderson will lead it off followed by Andrew Vaughn and Yoán Moncada. José Abreu and AJ Pollock will be in the middle of the order, with Jake Burger as the DH after being called back up from Triple-A Charlotte while Luis Robert is on the COVID IL. Adam Engel will take center field, Reese McGuire is behind the plate, and Josh Harrison takes the 9-spot.

How we line up for the second game of the series: pic.twitter.com/Hfl3TRU7TT — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 25, 2022

Pending any more bad weather, game time is at 7:10 p.m. CT. Tune in on NBCSCHI to watch or ESPN 1000 to listen.