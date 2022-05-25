Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Red Sox 1

We are starting off strong with a rain delay!

The start of tonight's game will be delayed until the storm passes. We will provide more information as we receive it. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 25, 2022

While we wait, check out the new White Sox-Tim Anderson ad campaign. These will run through the end of the month, and features seven billboards and digital panels along ‘L’ trains.

The White Sox launched a new ad campaign yesterday. The message is as clear as it is true…



Baseball needs more Tim Andersons. pic.twitter.com/mYFKTLvK0z — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 25, 2022

The rain finally dissipated, though some players were still worried.

One Red Sox player was looking at his weather app in the clubhouse and said it didn't look good.



"There's always a window!" a teammate said.

"Yeah, maybe in another city there is," the guy replied. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) May 25, 2022

But it’s game time — and it’s finally Gio day!

Unfortunately, he missed the memo early.

Dylan ceased being good

Now we got LucAss Giolito tonight. Love it. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 26, 2022

Tim saved the inning, so it’s only 1-0 for the other Sox.

Nice play by Anderson stops the Red Sox rally at one, stranding two and retiring Story. Giolito threw 27 pitches. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 26, 2022

Lucas Giolito isn’t the only one having trouble tonight.

As someone who felt like we were collectively not giving Josh Harrison enough time to show something this season, I’ve seen enough. — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) May 26, 2022

Why can’t this team hit 42 year old rich hill throwing 70 mph rainbow curveballs this is so annoying — scott (@LUCASGlOLITO) May 26, 2022

RIP white sox window of contention



2020-2021 — (@likedemolition) May 26, 2022

Please say you’re kidding!

So we all agree Stoney is a jinx and we need Gordon back to win any games, right? — Jon (@jonklemke) May 26, 2022

The White Sox have yet to have a hit as we enter the fifth inning. How are we feeling?

Steve Stone decided the no-hitter needed to end, and Abreu agreed.

The #White Sox have a hit.. and it's a double. Mercy. — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) May 26, 2022

With two on and no outs, the offense seems to have a little life. Insert Jake Burger to make it 3-1 Good Sox!

Same, Ben.

This time I’ll actually be upset if they send Burger down to Charlotte. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) May 26, 2022

Rich Hill’s pitch was 67 mph. Impressive as hell to do this with it https://t.co/0jADPLI3L3 — Rick C (@SportsByRick) May 26, 2022

Lucas Giolito started dominating in the fifth and carried it over into the sixth.

Bummer had a halfway decent and quick outing, but was replaced by a brand-new White Sox pitcher? Oh, never mind, Graveman just shaved.

Clean shaven Kendall Graveman takes over for Aaron Bummer in the top of the 7th with 2 outs and 1 on. — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) May 26, 2022

Aaron Bummer got a couple quick ground outs in relief of Giolito, but after allowing a two-out hit, he was lifted for Kendall Graveman, who gives up a single and a walk to load the bases. Sox up 3-1 in the seventh amid this drama. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) May 26, 2022

Many people are asking one question —

Who is this imposter pic.twitter.com/npvmBod43V — Streetzathon (@Streetzathon) May 26, 2022

Graveman narrowly escaped a bases-loaded jam, taking us to the bottom of the seventh. Some life was present with hits from Reese McGuire and Josh Harrison, but Tim Anderson wasn’t able to bring either home.

Come on TA, make ‘em pay — PGD (@Repthat773) May 26, 2022

Joe Kelly dazzled in the eighth, only to injure himself. Kelly appeared to grab his hamstring, and exited the game.

Joe Kelly strikes out a pair, but he's hurt. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 26, 2022

The White Sox can’t have nice things. — Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) May 26, 2022

Liam Hendriks to the mound for a four-out save. TA helps with the first out.

Tim Anderson has been doing it all, lately. He said take your error comments and get bent. — Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) May 26, 2022

Into the bottom of the eighth, and people are thrilled with our international superstar.

Moncada so far — Trevor Lines (@tlines2) May 26, 2022

But his defense is top-notch.

Hell of a defensive play by Yoan and Abreu — Kyle McMahon (@kyyle23) May 26, 2022

Moncada and Abreu team up for a tremendous play pic.twitter.com/hblUIZmYh3 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 26, 2022

Hendriks stressed everyone out with two on and two outs.

Watching Liam try to close games is like open heart surgery sometimes man — VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) May 26, 2022

Yet Andrew Vaughn saves the day with a great catch and that means it’s a White Sox winner!

Now, will someone please get Marty some season tickets! After tonight’s win, he’s 7-0.