White Sox 3, Red Sox 1: Burger blast secures the win

The Chicago White Sox got back in the victory column with a 3-1 win over the Boston Red Sox, to go above .500 yet again!

Despite another shaky first inning for Lucas Giolito, he was able to settle down to have a very solid outing and help the pitching staff get back on track.

The #WhiteSox are 9-4 over their last 13 games against the Boston Red Sox. pic.twitter.com/IlNzpNAhC1 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 26, 2022

Giolito got off to a quick two-out first inning, but trouble started to brew shortly after. JD Martinez started off the rally with a single, followed by a walk by Xander Bogaerts. Alex Verdugo got the Red Sox on the board, 1-0, with a single to left field. Giolito was able to get out of the inning after a ground out by Trevor Story.

Rich Hill pretty much shut out the entire White Sox offense for the majority of the first four innings, which probably isn’t something we thought we would hear in the year 2022.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the fifth inning that any rally — or hits, for that matter — started. With Hill still on the mound, José Abreu started off the inning with a leadoff double. AJ Pollock reached base due to a throwing error by Rafael Devers, putting two on, nobody out. With Jake Burger on the field for his first time since getting called up from Triple-A, he definitely made an impact.



This ball was absolutely demolished, and it gave the South Siders a 3-1 lead in a big way.

Giolito came back out for the sixth, pitching a 1-2-3 inning to end his night. He went a solid six innings with five hits, one run, and seven strikeouts, pushing his ERA down to 2.63.

Andrew Vaughn, the right fielder today, made a great diving play to end the inning and Giolito’s outing.

We've got a man there! pic.twitter.com/Gj13sd71qx — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 26, 2022



Aaron Bummer got into some trouble in the top of the seventh inning with two outs after Devers singled to center, and Kendall Graveman came in to put out the fire. However, Graveman allowed a single to Martinez and walk to Bogaerts to load the bases. Luckily, a ground out to second base ended the inning, preserving the 3-1 lead.

Joe Kelly started the top of the eighth inning, but was removed and replaced by Liam Hendriks after back-to-back strikeouts.

Joe Kelly left the game with left hamstring tightness. He will be reevaluated in the morning. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 26, 2022

Hendriks was in the for the four-out save, and got the last out of the eighth inning successfully. With one out in the ninth, Kiké Hernández reached base due to a walk and with two outs, Martinez walked, as well. Luckily, Bogaerts flew out to right field to end the game and secure the win.



This was a great turnaround game after yesterday, shutting down the Red Sox offense and getting the win. Pending the weather forecast tomorrow night, the battle of the Sox will continue, as the White Sox push for the series win. Michael Wacha will face off against Dallas Keuchel at 7:10 p.m. Everyone have a great rest of your night, and get ready for some more baseball tomorrow!