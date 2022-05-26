White Sox Minor League Update: May 25

Despite a great performance by the pitching staff, the Knights came up short against the Bulls for their fifth consecutive loss.

Jimmy Lambert served as an opener in this game, delivering two innings for the Knights. Lambert was solid, as he struck out four in two innings while only issuing one walk. Lambert made one mistake, which resulted in a solo home run by Jim Haley. That made the score 1-0 in the bottom of the second.

The relievers could not have done any more than they did, as Brandon Finnegan, Will Carter, J.B. Olson, and Kyle Kubat combined for six shutout innings. Unfortunately, the Knights offense could not get the job done, and the Bulls made sure that one run was enough. Charlotte finished with only five hits, all of which were singles. They finished 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position. On the bright side, Adam Haseley and Yolbert Sánchez each had two hits, and Haseley stole a pair of bases.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Brandon Finnegan: 2 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 0 BB, 0 K

Kyle Kubat: 2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K

Yolbert Sánchez: 2-for-4

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Jimmy Lambert: 2 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 4 K

Starter Sean Burke and his defense failed badly in the first inning, and as a result, the Barons were playing from behind from the start. Unfortunately, Birmingham could never catch back up in this loss.

The bottom of the first inning turned out to be the most crucial half-inning of the game. Mike Siani led off for the Lookouts, and he reached on an error at first base by Alex Destino. Matt McClain, the next hitter, sliced a double to make it 1-0, and the Lookouts never looked back. After a walk, a fly out, and two more walks, the score was 2-0, and the bases were loaded with one out. Burke got a strikeout to stop the bleeding for a moment, but the Lookouts managed to break the game open. After a single by Chuckie Robinson, it was 4-0, and Garrett Davila replaced Burke on the mound. Davila allowed two of the runners he inherited from Burke to score, and after one inning, it was 6-0.

The Barons did not go down easily, as they put up four runs in the fifth to make the game close. The biggest hit of that inning was a bases-clearing triple by José Rodríguez to cut the deficit in half. Lenyn Sosa tacked on a sacrifice fly to drive in the fourth and final run of the inning. Ultimately, however, Birmingham’s rally came up short.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Jagger Rusconi: 2-for-2, BB, HBP

José Rodríguez: 1-for-4, 3B, 3 RBI

Lenyn Sosa: 1-for-4, 2 RBI

Tyler Neslony: 1-for-3, 2 BB, 2 SB (0 CS)

Garrett Davila: 3 1⁄3 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 K

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Sean Burke: 2⁄3 IP, 6 R (1 ER), 2 H, 3 BB, 1 K

Winston-Salem led from start to finish to pull through with a victory over the Crawdads.

The Dash wasted no time getting started, as they got on the board in the top of the first. With one out and nobody on base, Terrell Tatum smacked a triple to center, and Oscar Colás drove him in with a ground out. The Dash doubled their lead in the top of the third, when Duke Ellis launched his fourth home run of the season. Then, in the fourth, the Dash extended their lead to three with some small ball. Bryan Ramos, Adam Hackenberg, and Harvin Mendoza all singled to bring home another insurance run.

Meanwhile, starting pitcher Luis Moncada was terrific on the mound. Moncada was quite efficient, only needing 60 pitches to make it through five innings. The Crawdads only put one run on the board against him, and that was in the bottom of the fifth, when Thomas Saggese went deep to make it 3-1.

Relievers Trey Jeans and Wilber Pérez were also reliable on the mound. As a result, despite the offense going cold in the middle of the game, the Dash held their slim lead. The score remained 3-1 until the ninth, when the Dash ran away with the game. The first five batters for Winston-Salem reached base safely to open the inning. Luis Mieses singled, Hackenberg singled, Mendoza walked, Alsander Womack singled, and Jason Matthews singled. By that point, it was a 6-1 ballgame. After back-to-back fielding errors by the Crawdads and an infield single, it was 9-1, and the bottom of the ninth was drama-free despite the Crawdads scoring one.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Luis Moncada: 5 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 1 BB, 2 K

Duke Ellis: 2-for-5, HR, 2B

Adam Hackenberg: 3-for-5

Alsander Womack: 2-for-4, 2 RBI

Terrell Tatum: 1-for-5, 3B

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Oscar Colás: 0-for-5, RBI, 2 K

Despite the final score, this game was close until the bottom of the seventh. However, the Mudcats put up monstrous seventh and eighth innings to make this game a complete blowout.

Indiana Hoosier Tommy Sommer got the start for the Cannon Ballers, and despite some control issues (four walks in five innings), he did a great job avoiding major trouble. Given the poor performance by the Cannon Ballers offense, however, Sommer had to be perfect, and he fell a bit short of that. José Sibrian led off the bottom of the second with a double, and after two productive fly outs, Sibrian scored to make it 1-0. That was the only earned run that Sommer allowed, but it was the decisive run of the game.

Relievers Haylen Green and Zach Cable both had nightmarish outings in the latter portion of this game, as they allowed the game to get completely out of reach. Meanwhile, Kannapolis only got four hits in this game, and they finished 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. DJ Gladney led the way for the offense, finishing 2-for-4.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Tommy Sommer: 5 IP, 2 R (1 ER), 4 H, 4 BB, 6 K

DJ Gladney: 2-for-4

