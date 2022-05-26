Today in White Sox History: May 26

1959

White Sox owner Bill Veeck was always good for a crazy stunt, but this one topped the cake. Before a game hosting Cleveland and in front of 40,000-plus fans, four little people dressed up as Martians “landed” at Comiskey Park (via helicopter) and “captured” Nellie Fox and Luis Aparicio. One of the Martians was 3´7´´ Eddie Gaedel.

Terms were discussed for releasing the two Sox players when the Martian leader (Gaedel) said ”Don’t bother taking me to your leader (Veeck), I’ve already met him.”

Gaedel, of course, came up to bat for Veeck’s St. Louis Browns in 1951.

On the same day as Luis and Nellie were visited by aliens, White Sox legend and Hall-of-Famer Ed Walsh died in Pompano Beach, Fla., at 78.

1968

In an effort to jump-start a stagnant offense, White Sox manager Eddie Stanky batted pitcher Gary Peters in the No. 6 slot for a game in New York. Peters, who had 19 career home runs, was listed in the order ahead of Luis Aparicio, Duane Josephson and Tim Cullen. The move didn’t help, though, as the Sox lost, 5-1. Peters went 0-for-2 in the contest.

1976

Recently-acquired pitcher Ken Brett nearly threw a perfect game and then a no-hitter, only to lose it on a controversial ruling by the official scorer. In a night game in Anaheim, Brett had a perfect game for almost eight complete innings before walking Leroy Stanton. Then with two out in the ninth inning of a scoreless game, Jerry Remy hit a ground ball that White Sox third baseman Jorge Orta misplayed, with the ball going under his glove.

Official scorer Don Merry called it a hit. Other writers disagreed with the ruling, while the Sox players were incensed and announcer Harry Caray went crazy on-air. But the decision stood. Former Sox player Bill Melton would get a clean single off of Brett with one gone in the 10th inning, ending the controversy.

The Sox finally won the game, 1-0, in 11 innings, on a single by Bucky Dent. It was Chicago’s 10th straight victory.

1996

For the 16th time in American League history and first time in franchise history, the White Sox hit four home runs in an inning. It happened during a 12-1 rout over the Brewers at Comiskey Park. In the seven-run eighth inning, Frank Thomas, Harold Baines, Robin Ventura and Chad Kreuter all found the seats. Thomas, Baines and Ventura went back-to-back-to-back.

On the same day as Frank, Harold, Robin and Chad hit homers in the same inning, White Sox legend Chico Carrasquel died in Caracas, at 77. He was the first of the great White Sox Venezuelan shortstops, followed by Luis Aparicio and Ozzie Guillén. Carrasquel was also the first Latin player to appear in an All-Star Game (1951).