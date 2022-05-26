Gamethread: Red Sox at White Sox

Happy Friday Eve, White Sox fans! The South Siders are looking to capitalize on Wednesday’s win and take a second straight series against the Red Sox, in their final matchup of the 2022 season.

Dallas Keuchel is on the mound tonight, making his eighth start of the year. Dallas is 2-4 on the season, coming off of a rough outing against the New York Yankees where he gave up six runs on six hits. Keuchel has been struggling throughout the year, posting a 6.60 ERA over 30 innings with a WHIP of 2.00. In his previous outing, Dallas recorded zero strikeouts, which is not the best recent trend, given the blazing-hot Red Sox offense. Boston has posted a .306 team batting average over the last five games, while second baseman Trevor Story has been wreaking havoc on the league, batting .320 with six home runs over his last six games. And don’t sleep on JD Martinez, as his last five games he has posted an insane slash line of .650/.708/.800 with an OPS of 1.508. Let’s hope that Dallas has what it takes to hold down the fort for a few innings.

Michael Wacha will make his seventh start for the Red Sox, and he is certainly fairing better than Dallas is to start the 2022 season. Wacha is 3-0 with a 1.76 ERA in 30 innings with a WHIP of 1.01 ... pretty good, if you ask me. In his previous start against the Seattle Mariners , Wacha went 4 2⁄ 3 innings, giving up just two runs on four hits. It’s not a secret that the White Sox have been struggling at the plate this year, with a brutal team slash line of .246/.298/.400 over the last five games — not great, Bob. At least José Abreu is heating up for the White Sox, posting a slash line of .333/.462/.762 alongside Tim Anderson, who has been having an excellent year.

Oh, and before the game the White Sox put injured reliever (hammy) Joe Kelly on the IL, bringing Tanner Banks right back up to the majors from Charlotte.

Game time tonight is at 7:10 p.m. CT. Tune in on NBCSCHI to watch or ESPN 1000 to listen. Let’s hope it stays dry and the (good) Sox bring home a W!