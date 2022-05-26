White Sox Minor League Recap: May 26, 2022

Box score link

Lincoln Henzman started for the first time all season and held the opposition scoreless, Ryder Jones hit a home run, and the Knights lost to the hated Durham Bulls, 7-3. Henzman only went two innings, almost certainly by design, given his use out of the bullpen this year. Andrew Perez entered in the third inning, gave up one home run, gave up a second home run, gave up a single, caught the guy stealing!, gave up a third home run, and gave up a fourth home run. Also he gave up a double. Other than the four home runs, though, no runs scored.

Rafael Dolis came in to triage a bad baseball situation; Dolis is trying to work his ERA down from the heights after giving up five runs in his last appearance, his second with the team. He was able to give the Knights four solid innings of one-run ball. He was relieved by Kyle Crick, who was immediately victimized by his own infield, the first two runners of the eighth reaching on catcher interference by Carlos Pérez and a throwing error by Zach Remillard at second base, which also scored a run. Another run scored on a sacrifice bunt to Crick himself. Both runs were unearned.

As previously mentioned, Ryder Jones went deep, his shot to lead off the sixth the first run scored by the Knights. Perez provided another RBI, his single scoring Danny Mendick, who had been hit by a pitch. The only other Knights run was in the eighth when Mendick hit a two-out double and scored on a Yolbert Sánchez line drive.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Danny Mendick (SS): 2-for-3, 2B, 2 R, HBP, CS

Yolbert Sánchez (3B): 1-for-3, RBI, BB, E

Carlos Pérez (C): 1-for-4, RBI, catcher’s interference

Ryder Jones (DH): 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, K

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Adam Haseley (CF): 0-for-3, HBP

Yermín Mercedes (1B): 0-for-4

Micker Adolfo (RF): 0-for-4, 2 K

Blake Rutherford (LF): 0-for-4, 2 K

Zach Remillard (2B): 0-for-3, K, E

There was a ninth-inning comeback that had the chance to be significant, but instead, it knocked just one run off a three-run deficit and the Barons lost 7-5. Brian Glowicki pitched in the opener’s role, striking out three but also allowing a two-run home run. Jason Bilous entered as a more traditional starter and went his usual five innings, but his recent struggles continue and he allowed five runs to go along. Edgar Navarro and Taylor Broadway combined to strike out five over two scoreless innings.

The Barons’ first two runs came with them already trailing 4-0 in the third; DJ Burt led the inning off with a triple, JJ Muno walked and stole second, then Lenyn Sosa knocked in Burt with a ground out. Raudy Read would later single in Muno. Their next run came in the fifth, Sosa smashing his 10th home run of the season, already just one shy of his career high set in 2021. Sosa also led off the seventh inning with an extra-base hit, this one a triple, his second. He scored on a Tyler Neslony ground out.

The top of the ninth started with the Barons still trailing 7-4. Neslony flied out for the first out of the inning, then Read singled, took second on an error, third on a Craig Dedelow single, hung out there while Ian Dawkins drew a walk, and scored when Evan Skoug was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. That was the first and last run scored that inning.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Lenyn Sosa (SS): 2-for-5, 3B, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI

Raudy Reed (1B): 3-for-4, R, RBI, BB

Craig Dedelow (RF): 1-for-4, BB, K, outfield assist (3B)

Ian Dawkins (CF): 2-for-3, 2 BB, CS

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Tyler Neslony (DH): 0-for-5, RBI, 2 K

Jagger Rusconi (LF): 1-for-5, 2 K

Evan Skoug (C): 0-for-4, RBI, K, HBP

JJ Muno (3B): 0-for-3, R, BB, 2 K, SB

Brian Glowicki: IP, 2 H, 2 R, BB, 3 K, L

Something has clicked in the last week or so for 22-year-old Terrell Tatum, the 16th round pick from the 2021 draft. Since May 19, he has gone 15-for-28 with nine runs scored, five doubles, a triple, two dingers, 13 RBI, three walks, two strikeouts, and a hit by pitch. He has stolen two bases and been caught once. On May 13, his last game played before the 19th, he was slashing an already eye-drawing .184/.394/.225 between two levels. After going 1-for-4 today with a three-run dong, his line stands at .312/.459/.506. He also rivals speedster Duke Ellis on the basepaths; in 25 games this year, he’s stolen 12 games and been caught only twice.

Anyway, Tatum can’t do it all, which is why the Dash lost 12-5. Their other two runs scored in the sixth, Ellis with an RBI base hit that advanced Jason Matthews to second. Matthews scored when Tatum grounded out.

Matthew Thompson gave up a solo home run to the second batter he faced in the first inning but then was locked in until the fifth, when he was still trailing 1-0. He walked a batter in between a couple of outs, then walked another batter, then hit the next with a pitch, then walked the next to force in a run. Cooper Bradford took over in relief and instantly served up a grand slam, three of those runs attributed to Thompson. His final line had five total runs but just one hit.

The night was not yet done, though - after Bradford exited in the seventh, Isaiah Carranza took over, gave up three straight singles to start the inning to score one run, allowed a sacrifice fly for another, then gave up three more consecutive singles for four runs total. He was relieved by Everhett Hazelwood, appearing for the third time at the level after struggling twice. Hazelwood also could not cleanly retire the Crawdads, a force out and a couple of singles clearing Carranza’s inherited runners. He did not allow a run of his own.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Duke Ellis (CF): 1-for-4, RBI, E

Terrell Tatum (LF): 1-for-4, HR, R, 4 RBI, E

Bryan Ramos (3B): 1-for-4, 2B

Luis Mieses (RF): 1-for-4, K

Alsander Womack (2B): 2-for-4, 2 R

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Tyler Osik (C): 0-for-3, BB, K, GIDP

Adam Hackenberg (DH): 0-for-4, K

Harvin Mendoza (1B): 0-for-3, BB

Matthew Thompson: 4 ⅔ IP, H, 5 R, 4 BB, 6 K, HBP, L

Evanston native Brooks Gosswein battled his way through his one of his best starts of the season, but unfortunately, Brewers prospect Miguel Segura had the sole best start of the season, combining with his bullpen to shut out the Cannon Ballers on just three hits (until the ninth inning). Rather unusually, the Ballers did walk TEN times, but still were unable to score (until the ninth inning).

That meant Gosswein was the only pitcher to give up runs this game (until the ninth inning), both on one fifth-inning swing. Angel Acevedo pitched two scoreless behind him and Chase Plymell went three starting in the eighth, his only run unearned by virtue of it being the ghost runner in the 11th (spoilers).

At the plate, the Dash walked once in the first, three times in the second (with three stolen bases), once in the third (with one caught stealing), zero times in the fourth, once in the fifth, twice in the sixth (with two stolen bases), once in the seventh, and once in the eighth. Zero of those walks turned into runs.

What did turn into runs was a Colby Smelley single, hit with two outs in the ninth and trailing 2-0. Samil Polanco, who had provided most of the Ballers offense to that point with two hits, was up next, and he made it three with his third dinger, tying it up at two.

In the 10th, the Ballers failed to score due to a fielder’s choice erasing ghost runner Logan Glass at third. Keegan Fish followed up with a single, but the lead runner, Misael González, was thrown out at home on what appears to have been an attempted double steal with Fish.

Plymell continued pitching for the Ballers in the 10th and danced out of deep trouble, a lead-off single putting runners on the corners; he struck out the next two, walked one, and got a ground ball out to escape the inning.

James Beard was the ghost runner in the 11th, good speed aboard, and made it to third on Wilber Sánchez’s sacrifice bunt. He tried to score on a Wes Kath ground ball, but was instead cut down at the plate, with no other baserunners that inning.

In the bottom of the 11th, Plymell allowed a single to the lead-off batter and another single to the next one for the walk-off.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Colby Smelley (DH): 1-for-2, R, 3 BB

Samil Polanco (2B): 3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, K, CS

Keegan Fish (C): 1-for-3, 2 BB, K, SB

James Beard (CF): 1-for-4, BB, 2 K, SB

