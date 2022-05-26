Bird App Recap: Red Sox 16, White Sox 7

If a higher power exists, they must hate the Chicago White Sox. I can’t think of another plausible explanation for this shameful 16-7 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

I mean, right from the get-go, it was terrible. Dallas Keuchel allowed Red Sox hitters to conga-line around the bases like that old Bugs Bunny cartoon.

DallASS Keuchel is back I see. pic.twitter.com/tuOVLRxbok — colleen (@colleensullivan) May 27, 2022

So help me God, this better be the last day Dallas Keuchel pitches for the Chicago White Sox. DFA him before the night is over. — Jeffery in Paris! (@starwart1) May 27, 2022

Yeah, I would like Dallas to find happiness elsewhere. — Amanda K (@den_manders_01) May 27, 2022

If the White Sox put Dallas Keuchel on the mound for another start this season, they are objectively insane. This isn't a decent pitcher who is underperforming anymore. He is officially, decisively and profoundly bad at pitching. — Tori Rubinstein (@ToriRubinstein) May 27, 2022

Is there anywhere Keuchel can go where he’ll be celebrated? Maybe.

Don’t worry #WhiteSox fans, Hahn is working out a Keuchel trade right now pic.twitter.com/YydQAhdMKe — Chorizy-E (@chorizy) May 27, 2022

Or, you know, maybe not.

I don’t even think the Savannah Bananas would let Keuchel pitch for them. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 27, 2022

Wherever Rick Hahn is, we hope he’s having a horrible night.

I don't like Dallas Keuchel either, but it seems like everyone knew what he was and what he would be going into this season except for Rick Hahn. If you're serious about contending for a championship, you don't fill your rotation with guys like Keuchel. — Tommy Barbee (@KindaBleu) May 27, 2022

If Dallas is on the team in the next 24 hours Rick Hahn should be fired — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) May 27, 2022

Rick Hahn will pay for his crimes — Pfizer Soze (@UnionMoneyMitch) May 27, 2022

At least Andrew Vaughn had a good night.

Red Sox 7

Andrew Vaughn 5 — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) May 27, 2022

People are saying this — ✶ ✶Hot Yank Summer✶ ✶ (@slamtrav) May 27, 2022

Wow Andrew Vaughn seems to be good surely he gets to start every single day. — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) May 27, 2022

The rest of the game devolved into a vile, chaotic state of affairs. The White Sox appeared to be on a mission to find new and innovative ways to lose.

José Abreu and Leury García collided on a fly ball.

Decent open field tackle by Leury. Still a 2 possession game. — BZ (@SoxInsane) May 27, 2022

Bennett Sousa did this.

Bennett Sousa probably wants this throw to first back pic.twitter.com/G2InpuSMVQ — Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) May 27, 2022

The fans stopped respecting themselves.

The bleacher people are attempting to start the wave. Haven’t we been embarrassed enough tonight — Kaylee (@k__ridgeway) May 27, 2022

And, y’all? Josh Harrison pitched an inning of relief and was more effective than many of the arms currently clogging up the bullpen.

Does Josh Harrison have better stuff than Dallas Keuchel?



MY COLUMN: — Sammy Davis Jr. 5000 (@SDJ5K) May 27, 2022

DID ETHAN KATZ FIX JOSH HARRISON?!?!?!?!?



My Column: — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) May 27, 2022

What’s your favorite moment of the Josh Harrison pitching era — Chef Eric (@superthisway) May 27, 2022

Tony La Russa: what would you say ... you do here?

At least the Sox have the advantage of a HOF manager who is an outstanding in-game strategist and bullpen manager to counteract the multitude of injuries and below average performance by most of the team. — JF (@JF_Fey) May 27, 2022

Another winnable game thrown away mainly because of the decision to let Keuchel start and to a lesser extent, bullpen management. Just can’t punt games like this anymore. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) May 27, 2022

This was a winnable game with off days coming. It’s another example of absolutely horrid bullpen management from Tony La Russa. Many of the decisions are just very strange. #WhiteSox — James Fox (@JamesFox917) May 27, 2022

We are straight-up not having a good time.

Listening to Stoney…You can hear in his voice that this team isn’t good and he can’t hide it — HuskyBardo (@husky_bardo) May 27, 2022

I am probably THE most NON NEGATIVE White Sox fan ALIVE…but I am SO VERY TIRED of this HORRIFIC PLAY. Just FINALLY OUT of positive ANYTHING. We “should be” so much “BETTER” than this. pic.twitter.com/RdMtWhx8oi — WhiteSoxSuz (@WhiteSoxSuz) May 27, 2022

There have been like five fun games this year out of 40+ — Nick (@Nick_BPSS) May 27, 2022

This ride sucks.