White Sox Minor League Update: May 27, 2022

Years, places, and people change, but some things stay the same, and the Charlotte Knights sucking is one of those things. They fell 7-1 to the Durham Bulls on Friday, dropping their record to 16-30 on the year. Starter John Parke’s struggles with the long ball continue; in over 112 innings in 2021, he allowed 12 home runs, and in just 45 innings this season, he’s already allowed 11, including three tonight. Kade McClure, whose primary value moving forward may be as a starter and may be in the bullpen, was unscathed in one inning of relief; he has not started a game since April 29, but he has appeared out of the bullpen five times since then. Zach Muckenhirn, perhaps the most reliably good relief pitcher in the entire system, had an uncharacteristically shaky appearance, giving up a solo home run and a hit before escaping.

At the plate, the Knights were up against a guy who came into this game with a 6.48 ERA and did not reach base against him in any of the four innings he pitched. They were able to generate a run after he exited, when Carlos Pérez was hit by a pitch, Seby Zavala doubled him to third, two batters struck out, and a wild pitch scored Pérez and also totally broke the lid off a fuse box or something on the field.

We get our first run of the game on a wild pitch! pic.twitter.com/aQBCYl5Ye3 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 27, 2022

Zavala had a full half of the team’s hits with two; he and Mark Payton, who had half of the team’s non-Zavala hits, were the only Knights to draw walks. Blake Rutherford had the only other hit, a single.

To be totally fair to Zavala, at least, his double was actually a home run but was demoted by the umpires:

Here's @__piece36 home-run-called-a-double that would have tied the game.



Dunham's broadcaster knew the correct call on the ball. pic.twitter.com/xDaIfj5gnS — Kim (@FireLeagueKim) May 27, 2022

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Mark Payton (CF): 1-for-3, BB, 2 K

Carlos Pérez (C): 0-for-3, R, K, HBP

Seby Zavala (DH): 2-for-3, 2B, BB, K

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Zach Remillard (SS): 0-for-4, K, GIDP

Yolbert Sánchez (2B): 0-for-4, K

Micker Adolfo (RF): 0-for-4, 3 K

Ryder Jones (1B): 0-for-3, 2 K

Laz Rivera (3B): 0-for-3, K

If you felt a pang upon seeing the Knights’ record above, skip this next bit: the Birmingham Barons are now 15-28 on the season after falling 4-1 to the Chattanooga Lookouts. Emilio Vargas, who had a promising 2021 at the same level, made his first repeat start after his demotion from the Knights and allowed three runs in just over three innings of work. Hansen Butler also allowed a run on a solo home run, but Sammy Peralta shone with three scoreless innings, a single and a hit-by-pitch his only baserunners allowed. His ERA fell to 6.05.

Yoelquis Céspedes played for the first time since May 21 and went hitless with a walk. He also grounded into a double play, as did José Rodríguez to end the game. Their lone run was driven in by Xavier Fernández in the fifth inning, the newly-promoted catcher singling in Rodríguez from a single of his own. Rodríguez and DJ Burt were the only Barons who safely reached base more than once, Rodríguez going 2-for-5 with two singles and a stolen base and Burt with a hit, a walk, and a steal.

Singles from Popeye, Lenyn, and Xavier plates the first run for the #Barons who now trail 3-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/TbDd2veFVA — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 28, 2022

Céspedes is now batting .244/.270/.422 in 32 games this season; he has walked three times and has struck out 40.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? José Rodríguez (SS): 2-for-5, SB, GIDP

Lenyn Sosa (DH): 1-for-4, K

Xavier Fernández (C): 1-for-4, RBI

Craig Dedelow (RF): 1-for-4, 2 K

Ian Dawkins (LF): 1-for-4

Alex Destino (1B): 0-for-2, BB, 2 K, HBP

DJ Burt (3B): 1-for-3, BB, K, SB

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 0-for-3, BB, K, GIDP

Jagger Rusconi (2B): 0-for-3, BB

Emilio Vargas: 3 ⅓, 3 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 2 K, HBP, L

The Dash have been scoring a lot of late-inning runs lately, sometimes pulling out an exciting win but sometimes only making defeat that much more bitter. Tonight, at least, it was one of the good ones, three ninth-inning runs giving them a permanent three-run lead.

Neither team scored at all until the fourth, when Dash starter Chase Solesky gave up three straight singles for a run (the inning would have continued but Duke Ellis threw out a runner at second from left field). They retaliated to tie it in the fifth, Alsander Womack with a two-out single followed up by Jason Matthews’ first triple of the year. They went ahead 2-1 in the seventh, when Adam Hackenberg hit his first home run since May 4.

It was re-tied in the eighth by the Crawdads; Luis Amaya entered, walked the first two batters, and was removed after a strikeout. Vince Vannelle entered with two on and one out, struck out the first batter, then gave up a single that scored one run and ended up with the other runner caught in a rundown at home. Vannelle ended up hung with the BS W.

The ninth was either as dramatic as it can get or weirdly anticlimactic, depending on your personality. Luis Mieses (who replaced Oscar Colás after the latter struck out three times) led off with a single, then Bryan Ramos walked and Tyler Osik popped up. At that point, with two on and one out in the top of the ninth inning of a tied game, it started to rain and there was a 46-minute delay.

When the rain delay ended, with a full count, Adam Hackenberg hit his second home run since May 4. It was his second two-home run game of the season, the first coming on opening day.

Garrett Schoenle made his High-A debut, two scoreless innings under his belt, although no strikeouts yet. Trey Jeans struck out two in a scoreless bottom of the ninth; it’s just his third career save. His ERA is 1.42.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Duke Ellis (LF-CF): 1-for-3, BB, PO, outfield assist (2B)

Luis Mieses (RF): 1-for-1, R, outfield assist (home)

Adam Hackenberg (C): 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, catcher’s interference

Alsander Womack (2B): 1-for-4, R, K

Jason Matthews (SS): 2-for-3, 2B, 3B, RBI

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Terrell Tatum (RF-LF): 0-for-4, K

Oscar Colás (CF): 0-for-3, 3 K

Bryan Ramos (3B): 0-for-3, R, BB

Tyler Osik (DH): 0-for-4, 2 K

No baseball tonight for the Ballers ☔️ https://t.co/NPejQryzIe — Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) May 28, 2022

As a consolation prize, have this Norge Vera update: