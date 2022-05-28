South Side Sox Podcast 103 — Previewing, and reviewing, the Crosstown rivalry

After another weird week, the White Sox host the Cubs for the final two games of the Crosstown season series. Delia Ritchie, Dante Jones, Adrian Serrano and Brett Ballantini discuss the South Siders, and what’s to come this weekend:

Delia reports on her cousin’s Bridgeport White Sox tee-ball game on Thursday, during which the tee was reported to have better stuff than Dallas Keuchel was throwing at Sox Park

Vibe check on the 22-22 White Sox: fair

The extraordinary growth/maturity/leadership/intelligence of White Sox heartbeat, Tim Anderson

Mr. Jones (Dante’s dad), we all thoroughly wish you have a very bad baseball weekend

What is the more important rival, an AL Central team or the Cubs?

Compare/contrast White Sox-Cubs with Bears-Packers

