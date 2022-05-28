Crosstown series highlights, plus large-crowd warning from the White Sox this weekend

As always, expect a busy, busy weekend of ballgames between the White Sox and Cubs this weekend at Sox Park. You know there is the potential for mayhem when the White Sox issue a release in advance of a series. There will be a heated and playoff-like atmosphere for both games this weekend, despite the White Sox already clinching the Crosstown Trophy!

Here is the full, copyedited White Sox release governing the game event highlights. Scroll all the way down for traffic and parking information, as it is sure to be very busy as game time nears:

WHITE SOX ANNOUNCE HIGHLIGHTS FOR 2022 WINTRUST CROSSTOWN SERIES AGAINST THE CUBS SET FOR MAY 28-29 White Sox Charities Sox Split Offers Guaranteed Jackpot Starting at $50,000 on Sunday CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox today announced highlights scheduled for the Wintrust Crosstown Series vs. the Cubs, beginning Saturday, May 28 at 6:15 p.m. CT. With back-to-back games scheduled at Guaranteed Rate Field this weekend, fans are encouraged to be in their seats at least 30 minutes prior to each first pitch for the following pregame ceremonies: Saturday, May 28 — First pitch scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT (national telecast on FOX/FOX Sports app; radio broadcast on ESPN Radio AM-1000/FM-100.3 HD2 and WRTO-AM 1200/Univision Radio) National Anthem performed by acclaimed country music artist Erin Grand Ceremonial first pitch by Panamanian singer and multi-platinum touring artist Sech Wintrust “Crosstown Trophy” presentation Sunday, May 29 — First pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT (broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago; ESPN Radio AM-1000/FM-100.3 HD2 and WRTO-AM 1200/Univision Radio) Ceremonial first pitches by El Alfa, Dominican rapper and multi-platinum recording artist, and members of the silver medal-winning 2022 USA Women’s Hockey Team National Anthem performed by BJ The Chicago Kid, Chicago-native and GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer and songwriter “God Bless America” performed by U.S. Army Veteran Major Deanna Love

Chicago White Sox Charities (CWSC) offers two unique Sox Split 50/50 jackpots, presented by Wintrust. On Saturday, May 28, a portion of the proceeds from the total jackpot benefits the Boys & Girls Club of Chicago and the organization’s commitment to serving nearly 20,000 youth with emotional, educational, physical and cultural resources. The raffle opens again on Sunday, May 29 with a guaranteed jackpot starting at $50,000. Sox Split 50/50 sales remain open until the end of the seventh inning of both games. Online sales are exclusive to Illinois residents, and the winning ticket for each game is displayed online at whitesox.com/soxsplit and on Twitter at @soxcharities.

Prior to Saturday’s game, the White Sox will be awarded the Wintrust “Crosstown Trophy,” created by Wintrust and presented annually to the team that wins the overall season series or retains the trophy in the event of a series tie. The result of a fan vote in early 2020, the new design was unveiled following the White Sox season series victory over the Cubs in 2021 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

With large crowds expected this weekend, fans are encouraged to arrive early. Helpful reminders for fans visiting Guaranteed Rate Field include: Gates open 90 minutes before the games. Fans are encouraged to enter the ballpark early during the Wintrust Crosstown Series. Parking lots open three hours before the start of the Crosstown games. All parking transactions are conducted with official staff within the parking lots and NOT prior to entry or outside of any parking lot. Fans can visit whitesox.com/parking for more information about parking and for directions to their designated parking lot. Prepaid parking passes also can be purchased at whitesox.com/parking and are accepted at parking lots located on the north side of the ballpark – Lots A, B, C and G. Day-of-game parking is available in the Credit/Debit Lots — F and L — located south of the ballpark. White Sox standard parking lots may fill to capacity. Fans may be redirected to nearby overflow lots adjacent to the ballpark. A free shuttle service to and from the overflow lots will be provided. Public transportation and ridesharing is recommended. Fans can plan ahead by visiting whitesox.com/transportation for more information about how to get to the ballpark. Guaranteed Rate Field is cashless. Fans who are holding cash and do not have credit cards can purchase White Sox gift cards at retail locations or at the Chicago Sports Depot. For the most up-to-date information about the 2022 fan experience, including details about mobile ticketing, public transportation, rideshare services, concessions and more at Guaranteed Rate Field, visit whitesox.com/ballpark. Single-game tickets for all other home games as well as full, partial and group ticket packages for the season are available now. For the full schedule and more information, visit whitesox.com.