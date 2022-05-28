Gamethread: Cubs at White Sox

Happy Saturday, White Sox fans, and welcome to the crosstown closing series. What a beautiful weekend to play at home!

Feelings are running high this week among us White Sox fans, and likely the same can be said about our team, so let’s take the time during this game to breathe and center ourselves. Mental health disclosure superstar and all-around good guy Michael Kopech wants to remind you of this before today’s game:

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Michael Kopech designed a wallpaper as a gentle reminder to be kind to yourself and others. pic.twitter.com/XTtYDYp5iu — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 28, 2022

Kopech speaking out about mental health is one of the healthiest things about this White Sox roster. We have some serious role models on the South Side, and I’m glad the organization supports them.

Speaking of the Good Guys, here’s your starting lineup:

Cueto has had two quality starts as a South Sider, and the home field advantage should give the Good Guys the offense he needs to bury the schlubs. Tony La Russa has to know something we don’t, because Josh Harrison is in the 2-spot, and if his BA was converted to currency, it wouldn’t be enough to make a long-distance phone call.

Here’s the lineup for, ehhh, who cares:

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup against the White Sox. pic.twitter.com/ATPwDFgEyU — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 28, 2022

I had to drive by Wrigley twice today, and I’m not an impartial sports journalist, so I’m happy to share with you that I hate the Cubs organization in every way, shape, and form.

Let’s have fun talking smack tonight. First pitch is at 6:15 p.m. CST on Fox, with resident traitor A.J. Pierzynski announcing this evening, with Len Kasper. Listen on AM 1000 if you can’t stand the A.J.’s commentary. I’ll have your partial, likely vitriolic coverage after the jump, and Michael Kopech likely will not approve.