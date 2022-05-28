White Sox Minor League Update: May 28

The game started out so well, with a Ryder Jones three-run homer, and would continue to be a really good game for the Charlotte Knights.

But ... all good things must come to an end, as the Eloy Jiménez rehab stint was cut short. Not a good look for all involved for a player to be taken out of his first rehab game.

Eloy singles and then comes out of the game. Not sure what’s going on yet. #Knights #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/qjBoRPZRxv

You can see his face when he started running — Brandon Stokes (@ChiSoxStokes) May 28, 2022

It was a very offensive day, other than the bad news with Eloy. Well, that news was pretty offensive, too. Adam Haseley hit two homers on the day, his fourth and fifth this season.

Another Adam



That's two from Adam Haseley tonight!!!! pic.twitter.com/pWKs9R8g7s — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 29, 2022

Charlotte did come away with 14 hits on the night, so it was not all about the power. Mark Payton and Haseley each had three hits. Seby Zavala and Zach Remillard had two hits each as well.

Though it was all about the bats, the pitching still did really well, especially the bullpen. Davis Martin, who may get a of couple starts for the Sox after the Dallas Keuchel DFA, had a quality start. He had six innings of work with three runs allowed and, of course, a home run, too. Behind Martin, the pen threw three shutout innings on just one hit. They did not need to be that good to win, but the pen helped a blowout game end earlier.

This was a game where the Barons almost gave up the lead, but a win is a win. Overall the pitching was not great, as four of the five pitchers allowed a run. Declan Cronin, who got the win, was the only pitcher to come out unscathed, with two shutout innings. The rest of the staff in seven innings combined for 11 hits allowed and all seven runs.

On offense, the lineup was very effective, it even walked more (six) than struck out (five). Yoelqui Céspedes, in part, led the way with two hits, including his seventh homer of the season ... though, maybe it actually wasn’t one?

Yoelqui Cespedes with a “controversial” HR to tie it up for the #Barons. Fernandez scores. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/9QnG7PBVtB — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 29, 2022

Xavier Fernández hit the go-ahead homer in the sixth inning, and he too had two hits today along with Tyler Neslony. Neslony just did not have a homer, he had to settle for two doubles, I guess that still equals a homer in total bases.

A good enough prospect day for the Dash, but those do not always mean wins. Andrew Dalquist started and is the reason enough is in the previous sentence. He went 4 2⁄ 3 innings with control issues (three walks that helped lead to three runs scored). His five strikeouts helped limit some damage, but it was another lackluster performance for a top pitching prospect. The bullpen did not do well, either, as it combined for four earned runs to punctuate the loss.

On the offensive side, it was kind of fun, as it was led by Bryan Ramos.

Bryan Ramos takes Owen White deep on a 3-2 count to tie the game 3-3. pic.twitter.com/KsMKuiuYpd — Daniel Victor (@slydanno70) May 29, 2022

Ramos had two hits on the day including that homer, his fifth of the season. His second hit was a double, so it was a powerful day for him. Terrell Tatum started off the scoring earlier than Ramos, though. He hit his third High-A homer, and reached base on a walk as well — a pretty typical Tatum day.

Kohl Simas with a why am I still here in Kannapolis-type of start for Kannapolis in the opener. The Cannon Ballers were able to win off the backs of his five innings of just one run allowed. He also struck out eight, which helped lower his Low-A ERA to 2.61 on the season. The bullpen did not do the team favors, as it brought Carolina back in the game, but thankfully the lineup got out to a big early lead.

DJ Gladney had quite the day on offense, as he drove in three batters with two homers.

DJ Gladney puts the #Ballers up 1-0 on a monster shot. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/74TiSGrHmi — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 28, 2022

DJ Gladney with HR #2 on the day. Smelley comes in to score. This laser to right center puts the #Ballers up 4-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/8najdCelUv — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 28, 2022

He had some help in the home run department, though, with Logan Glass and Samil Polanco both hitting solo shots. So it was a power-heavy day overall. Wilfred Veras had himself a day, too, just without fireworks. He went 3-for-4 with his sixth double of the year. Benyamín Bailey had a two-hit day too, but he did not finish the game for whatever reason.

Kannapolis loses on a walk-off hit after a brilliant start from Noah Owen. Owen had a quality start with six innings pitched and just two runs allowed. Zach Cable came in for the seventh, blew the save — and eventually, the game. But hey, even with that, the best position player in the farm system hit his third homer of the season.

Montgomery’s homer was crushed, but DJ Gladney did get a little jealous somebody else hit a homer besides him. So Gladney hit his third homer of the day, in the sixth inning, his seventh of the season. He added a double as well, to finish the day 4-for-7 with 14 total bases and three home runs. Not too shabby, DJ.

