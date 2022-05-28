Bird App Recap: Cubs 5, White Sox 1

The White Sox take on the other Chicago baseball team for a two-game Crosstown series.
i am contractually obligated to post this every crosstown series.— (@likedemolition) May 28, 2022
FTC. pic.twitter.com/FI4rYlRy90
Let's see how Tony La Russa lines them up.
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters at Guaranteed Rate Field.

⏰: 6:15 p.m. CT

: @MLBONFOX

: @ESPN1000

: @FDSportsbook

: O/U 4 CWS Total Runs
⏰: 6:15 p.m. CT
: @MLBONFOX
: @ESPN1000
: @FDSportsbook
: O/U 4 CWS Total Runs pic.twitter.com/HbCrrhN1fB
Josh Harrison .... batting second .... is a choice, for sure.
Josh Harrison shouldn’t be at the top of any lineup— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 28, 2022
But other good and hopeful things happened today! Let’s check-in before our friends start live-tweeting.
In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Michael Kopech designed a wallpaper as a gentle reminder to be kind to yourself and others. pic.twitter.com/XTtYDYp5iu— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 28, 2022
Keuchel DFA'd— Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) May 28, 2022
7.88 ERA this season https://t.co/yUVzqJFQUC
I'll say, I'm quite interested to hear Dallas Keuchel give an interview about his time with the Sox.— Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) May 28, 2022
OK! Who is at the game tonight? (I’ll be there tomorrow, so say hi.)
Steve has a gorgeous view.
In there like swimwear. Gorgeous weather. Let's get this W! #ChangeTheGame #CrosstownCup pic.twitter.com/W9pcWf7Q3l— Steve (@stelfson) May 28, 2022
As does Sidney.
Yours truly is BACK AT IT AGAIN on the South Side on a Saturday Night for Cubs/Sox Round 2 of the #CrosstownSeries! LET'S GO SOX!!! #CHCvsCWS #MLB #ChangeTheGame #SouthSideOrDie #SoxPride #MLBonFOX #SoxSide #SouthSideHitmen #108ing pic.twitter.com/qSq33uMe5m— ͏Sidney Brown (@sidkid80) May 28, 2022
Payton, too!
Let’s Go White Sox!! pic.twitter.com/yH93GLEjB2— Payton (@SoxBearPayton) May 28, 2022
For those not at the game, we get Len Kasper and the one and only A.J. Pierzynski.
I normally don’t care for nationally broadcast games but I am here for Len and AJ— Laura (@lakemiwsox) May 28, 2022
Go White Sox! #changethegame
“Chrystal, how is Eloy’s first rehab assignment going?” Not great, Bob.
The Lord giveth with DFA Keuchel and he taketh away with Eloy hammy. https://t.co/QtnasTphSd— Ali White (@aliwhitesox) May 28, 2022
Oh, and in a sneeze, the Cubs are up, 2-0.
When in doubt, blame Dallas.
Curse of Keuchel with these defensive lapses.— White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 28, 2022
It’s not looking great. Morale is low and the troops are moving on.
So weird how my PS5 just magically turned on and switched me from the Sox game. Wow. I guess I have to play video games now instead of watching two AAA ballclubs.— Joe W. Sox (@dailycupofjoe14) May 28, 2022
Eloy update:
Eloy Jimenez left tonight's rehab game with right leg soreness. He is day-to-day.— LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) May 28, 2022
Yasmani Grandal has his scheduled walk and AJ Pollock gets a hit!
Cancel the postgame show— A.J. (@AJEarley4) May 28, 2022
Jake Burger has a great hit, but a two-out send for Yasmani Grandal?
DFA Joe McEwing— Whitest Sox U'Know (@god_of_Flannel) May 28, 2022
Never in my life did I think I’d see a player slower than Paul Konerko. Yaz is like, significantly slower somehow.— North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) May 28, 2022
Cueto barely escapes a bases-loaded jam in the fourth, but the White Sox aren’t the only team that can’t handle RISP.
Cubs are 2-for-8 with RISP and have stranded 5.— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 29, 2022
This game has been very frustrating to watch, and a lot of people had some great criticism.
Man, Grandal looks like he doesn’t have a clue at the plate right now.— Ken Bud Sothman (@KenSothman) May 29, 2022
We’d be up 8 runs had we called Yolbert up.— Brian S (@MagnificentStan) May 29, 2022
What if, and hear me out, but what if the Sox tried not sucking?— Mark Bussey (@Mark_Bussey) May 29, 2022
The Good Guys are on the board with a gorgeous Burger Bomb.
Jake Burger goes deep on National Burger Day! pic.twitter.com/0UYMZHma55— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 29, 2022
With Tim Anderson up to bat, Cubs fans stay classy.
Cubs fans saying let’s go Jackie. Everything I would expect out of them— Kaylee (@k__ridgeway) May 29, 2022
At least Cueto got much better.
johnny cueto 6 ip, 3 er pic.twitter.com/Tu8KPJDlnj— CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) May 29, 2022
But these at-bats ... woof.
i am simply begging the white sox to hit the ball more good.— madtofu (@madtofu69) May 29, 2022
Cueto continues to pitch in the seventh with the bases loaded and one out.
Based on the clip they just showed I’m p sure TLR is actually asleep in the dugout— claire (@xtheredberetx) May 29, 2022
Find yourself a job that gives you the same job security as Tony La Russa— Michael Ricciotti (@Wh_Sox_Mike24) May 29, 2022
Look at Celeste thinking the White Sox will even make it to the ALCS.
“It’s still early in the season, I want to see what he can do in these situations” -Tony La Russa, game 1 of the ALCS— Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) May 29, 2022
Also on WST, but I think it’s a different Tony. #whitesox https://t.co/bEeSPXPgoa— White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) May 29, 2022
Again, morale is low.
The White Sox lineup is the weakest part of the White Sox lineup right now. https://t.co/bjtndzLh5S— Scotty Flemdawg (@flemdawg97) May 29, 2022
(This team is not good enough to do that)— Julie Brady (@DestroyBaseball) May 29, 2022
At least I have moral support? Uh ... just kidding.
Mr. OK, who doesn't watch many White Sox games anymore: So has everyone turned on Yasmani Grandal? He always strikes out and doesn't play any defense.— Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) May 29, 2022
If you would’ve told me I’d like this tweet in 2017 ...
At least we have Adam Engel. Dude is great at robbing homers— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 29, 2022
Now to end our night with a question on everyone’s minds:
When does Hahn get DFAed and when does Jerry get fired into the sun???— Cardboard White Sox (@SoxCardboard) May 29, 2022
