Bird App Recap: Cubs 5, White Sox 1

The White Sox take on the other Chicago baseball team for a two-game Crosstown series.

i am contractually obligated to post this every crosstown series.



FTC. pic.twitter.com/FI4rYlRy90 — (@likedemolition) May 28, 2022

Let's see how Tony La Russa lines them up.

Josh Harrison .... batting second .... is a choice, for sure.

Josh Harrison shouldn’t be at the top of any lineup — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 28, 2022

But other good and hopeful things happened today! Let’s check-in before our friends start live-tweeting.

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Michael Kopech designed a wallpaper as a gentle reminder to be kind to yourself and others. pic.twitter.com/XTtYDYp5iu — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 28, 2022

Keuchel DFA'd



7.88 ERA this season https://t.co/yUVzqJFQUC — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) May 28, 2022

I'll say, I'm quite interested to hear Dallas Keuchel give an interview about his time with the Sox. — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) May 28, 2022

OK! Who is at the game tonight? (I’ll be there tomorrow, so say hi.)

Steve has a gorgeous view.

As does Sidney.

Payton, too!

For those not at the game, we get Len Kasper and the one and only A.J. Pierzynski.

I normally don’t care for nationally broadcast games but I am here for Len and AJ

Go White Sox! #changethegame — Laura (@lakemiwsox) May 28, 2022

“Chrystal, how is Eloy’s first rehab assignment going?” Not great, Bob.

The Lord giveth with DFA Keuchel and he taketh away with Eloy hammy. https://t.co/QtnasTphSd — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) May 28, 2022

Oh, and in a sneeze, the Cubs are up, 2-0.

When in doubt, blame Dallas.

Curse of Keuchel with these defensive lapses. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 28, 2022

It’s not looking great. Morale is low and the troops are moving on.

So weird how my PS5 just magically turned on and switched me from the Sox game. Wow. I guess I have to play video games now instead of watching two AAA ballclubs. — Joe W. Sox (@dailycupofjoe14) May 28, 2022

Eloy update:

Eloy Jimenez left tonight's rehab game with right leg soreness. He is day-to-day. — LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) May 28, 2022

Yasmani Grandal has his scheduled walk and AJ Pollock gets a hit!

Cancel the postgame show — A.J. (@AJEarley4) May 28, 2022

Jake Burger has a great hit, but a two-out send for Yasmani Grandal?

DFA Joe McEwing — Whitest Sox U'Know (@god_of_Flannel) May 28, 2022

Never in my life did I think I’d see a player slower than Paul Konerko. Yaz is like, significantly slower somehow. — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) May 28, 2022

Cueto barely escapes a bases-loaded jam in the fourth, but the White Sox aren’t the only team that can’t handle RISP.

Cubs are 2-for-8 with RISP and have stranded 5. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 29, 2022

This game has been very frustrating to watch, and a lot of people had some great criticism.

Man, Grandal looks like he doesn’t have a clue at the plate right now. — Ken Bud Sothman (@KenSothman) May 29, 2022

We’d be up 8 runs had we called Yolbert up. — Brian S (@MagnificentStan) May 29, 2022

What if, and hear me out, but what if the Sox tried not sucking? — Mark Bussey (@Mark_Bussey) May 29, 2022

The Good Guys are on the board with a gorgeous Burger Bomb.

Jake Burger goes deep on National Burger Day! pic.twitter.com/0UYMZHma55 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 29, 2022

With Tim Anderson up to bat, Cubs fans stay classy.

Cubs fans saying let’s go Jackie. Everything I would expect out of them — Kaylee (@k__ridgeway) May 29, 2022

At least Cueto got much better.

johnny cueto 6 ip, 3 er pic.twitter.com/Tu8KPJDlnj — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) May 29, 2022

But these at-bats ... woof.

i am simply begging the white sox to hit the ball more good. — madtofu (@madtofu69) May 29, 2022

Cueto continues to pitch in the seventh with the bases loaded and one out.

Based on the clip they just showed I’m p sure TLR is actually asleep in the dugout — claire (@xtheredberetx) May 29, 2022

Find yourself a job that gives you the same job security as Tony La Russa — Michael Ricciotti (@Wh_Sox_Mike24) May 29, 2022

Look at Celeste thinking the White Sox will even make it to the ALCS.

“It’s still early in the season, I want to see what he can do in these situations” -Tony La Russa, game 1 of the ALCS — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) May 29, 2022

Also on WST, but I think it’s a different Tony. #whitesox https://t.co/bEeSPXPgoa — White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) May 29, 2022

Again, morale is low.

The White Sox lineup is the weakest part of the White Sox lineup right now. https://t.co/bjtndzLh5S — Scotty Flemdawg (@flemdawg97) May 29, 2022

(This team is not good enough to do that) — Julie Brady (@DestroyBaseball) May 29, 2022

At least I have moral support? Uh ... just kidding.

Mr. OK, who doesn't watch many White Sox games anymore: So has everyone turned on Yasmani Grandal? He always strikes out and doesn't play any defense. — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) May 29, 2022

If you would’ve told me I’d like this tweet in 2017 ...

At least we have Adam Engel. Dude is great at robbing homers — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 29, 2022

Now to end our night with a question on everyone’s minds: