Bird App Recap: Please, Not Tim

You let a team come into your house and shut you down, and all the weirdos come out.

I have no words #ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/ARwKgPABm3 — SOUTH SIDE SERG 23 (@SouthSideSerg23) May 28, 2022

Confidence is sky high.

literally fire the entire coaching staff. horrible lineups, shitty offense, god awful third base coaching. maybe ethan katz and boston can stay but everyone else gtfo — Eloy’s Red Gloves (@EloysGloves) May 29, 2022

Early returns are not promising.

death, taxes, and the White Sox wasting opportunities — nWi Steve #SetTheTone (@nWi_Steve) May 29, 2022

Certainly lacking in the “Show” department.

How is everyone enjoying the Crosstown Mid-Off? — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) May 29, 2022

Confidence, however, is unshaken.

Guys don’t worry the baseball cards say not to worry — Sergio Santos fan club (@santossergio46) May 29, 2022

One hit through five, but hey, at least we still have Tim Anderson ...

He’s standing up! But looks like he might have hurt his ankle. He’s being helped off the field. Oh no. — janice (@scuriiosa) May 29, 2022

Oh that does not look good for TA7 . Whelp I'm gonna go cry now #ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/smlDHi3fXB — Sox-Side Pride (@SoxSidePride420) May 29, 2022

White Sox twitter going to need a whole lot of mental health checks today. Hugs and love to all of you. Damn. Not Timmy now. — Mike Thomson (@MikeThomson22) May 29, 2022

If you haven’t put money down on the #Twins to win the American League Central yet, now is the time to do so. — James Fox (@JamesFox917) May 29, 2022

Pretty much sums it up:

Evergreen tweet:

Find someone who loves you as much as the white sox love smashing the first pitch of an at bat straight into the ground — Michael Ricciotti (@Wh_Sox_Mike24) May 29, 2022

Outside the box thinking, I like it!

Can you win a game without scoring a run? Asking for the White Sox. — Millennial Sox Fan (@MillennialSox) May 29, 2022

The ballpark certainly showed up for this one, looking gorgeous.

Sunday afternoon on the South Side with the Cubs and White Sox pic.twitter.com/CTAalyuQJ8 — Zach Zaidman (@ZachZaidman) May 29, 2022

Reese McGuire with the at-bat version of the White Sox season.

McGuire strikes out on three pitches. Harrison with the bases loaded and two outs — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 29, 2022

what an at bat — kopech stan (@whitesoxszn14) May 29, 2022

I now pronounce you fan and bride!

I dread turning on my tv and watching the White Sox at this point. It’s a loveless, Irish a catholic marriage that makes me drink at this point — The Inn Keeper (@The1nnKeeper_) May 29, 2022

Sox fans > Sox teams

For so many years there’s been this stigma of the white sox not having fans. Obviously that’s not true, but the white sox don’t deserve us tbh https://t.co/YzbnNF2Jq8 — Tim Anderson is a King (@wordandvoided) May 29, 2022

Sometimes it just comes down to simple math.

Cubs two outs nobody on = 1 run and Sox bases loaded one out = 0 runs — jimwhitesox (@jimwhitesox1) May 29, 2022

Trying to find some positive tweets, I really am!

This team is giving me diabetes — ✶ ✶Hot Yank Summer✶ ✶ (@slamtrav) May 29, 2022

We all thought we were getting a shiny new bike this season and (so far) all we’ve gotten is underwear.



No chance I give up but it aient pretty right now. pic.twitter.com/PbO3ZHGY7e — Matt Zawaski aka (@SouthsideZo) May 29, 2022

Fine, I will just do it myself! I’m back on board!

I don't know, we got some real "Fun Bad" possibilities brewing here this season.



I think I am back to all in, guys.#whitesox pic.twitter.com/ezUflelVVr — White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) May 29, 2022

It’s contagious!

Yaz walk. Sheets walk off. One time. Let’s go. — Shaun of the Chi Sox (@ShaunoftheCHI) May 29, 2022

... or not.

Ready for a Yaz walk and a Sheets bomb? Yeah me either. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) May 29, 2022

White Sox most dependable bat this season ties it in the ninth. #wildpitchoffense

White Sox tie it on passed pall/wild pitch. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 29, 2022

Two wild pitches away from a win. — Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) May 29, 2022

#wildpitchoffense does its job, but the rest of the team continues to struggle. Meanwhile, I guess we get more of this game?

Free baseball… or something — FitzMagic (SoxFanWingMan) (@CheapSeats411) May 29, 2022

Extra innings sounds like a Threat — Sean O'Brien (@notoriousS_O_B) May 29, 2022

Brett taught us how to properly write Little League, and it came in handy because that’s what this Sox team is.

Many people are saying this

WOW we suck — Edward (@EdYuP134) May 29, 2022

Not sure if this team has hit rock bottom yet, but if feels like it’s at least coming into view.

Back to my bear profile pic, at least I’m expecting to be disappointed by them ⬇️ — Payton (@SoxBearPayton) May 29, 2022

Even the wins don’t feel great right now.

JAKE BURGER! WALK IT OFF! pic.twitter.com/6LKtnFntyi — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 29, 2022

