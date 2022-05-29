Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 5, Cubs 4 (12 innings)

The Chicago White Sox took today’s game against the Chicago Cubs to 12 innings ... and walked it off!

The Starters

Dylan Cease bounced back quite a bit today. Going seven, Cease only surrendered two hits, but he did walk four batters. He struck out five, and allowed the run (unearned) to cross the plate in his last inning of work that gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead.

His dazzling 108-pitch afternoon breaks down like this:

Marcus Stroman had an incredible outing as well. Through his seven innings of work, he gave up three hits and two walks. Even though he only struck out two batters, he did not allow a single run to cross the plate.

His efficient, 90-pitch day looks like this:

Pressure Play

With runners on the corners and down a run in the game, David Robertson threw a first-pitch wild pitch to Yoán Moncada, who pinch-hit for Reese McGuire in the ninth inning. Although YoYo swung and missed, the ball trickled to the backstop and AJ Pollock raced home to tie the game 1-1 during this 7.46 LI play.

Pressure Cooker

AJ Pollock, who was brought in as a pinch-runner for Gavin Sheets in the ninth, had a chance to win the game, but he could not get it done in the 10th inning for an overall 5.88 pLI.

Top Play

Down a run in the 10th, José Abreu’s game-tying RBI single to center notched a .380 WPA.

Top Performer

Marcus Stroman’s .445 WPA takes the cake for today’s top performer, even though the Cubs couldn’t get it done for him.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: A 108.4 mph ground out in the second belonged to Adam Engel, who squared up Stroman’s sinker ... but overall, Patrick Wisdom’s go-ahead RBI single in the 11th traveled at a speed of 112.1 mph off of his bat.

Weakest contact: Danny Mendick, who came into the game for an injured Tim Anderson, produced a 22.9 mph fielder’s choice in the sixth.

Luckiest hit: Down a run in the ninth inning, Adam Engel beat out a wild throw to first for a .310 xBA single with a 38.5 mph exit velocity. An eerily similar play happened in favor of PJ Higgins in the 10th for a .260 xBA single, to overtake Adam’s luck.

Toughest out: After getting to Stroman in the seventh for some hard contact, Gavin Sheets (.370 xBA line out) and Josh Harrison (.860 xBA line out) squared up the baseball, but right at Cub defenders.

Longest hit: On a different day, with no wind blowing in, Jake Burger should have had a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning, but the baseball stayed in the park and traveled 396 feet to center field.

Magic Number: 108

Dylan Cease threw 108 pitches this afternoon, and our North Side rivals know a thing or two about that number.

Glossary

Hard-hit any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

Poll Who was this afternoon’s MVP? Dylan Cease: 7.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 4 BB, 5 SO

Danny Mendick: 2-for-4, 2 R

Jake Burger: 1-for-5, Game-winning RBI

Matt Foster: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO

José Abreu: 1-for-5, 1 RBI vote view results 75% Dylan Cease: 7.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 4 BB, 5 SO (22 votes)

3% Danny Mendick: 2-for-4, 2 R (1 vote)

17% Jake Burger: 1-for-5, Game-winning RBI (5 votes)

3% Matt Foster: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO (1 vote)

0% José Abreu: 1-for-5, 1 RBI (0 votes) 29 votes total Vote Now