Today in White Sox History: May 3

1968

It’s a dubious record, one that Tommy McCraw wishes never was set.

In the third inning of a game at Comiskey Park, McCraw made three errors against the New York Yankees. Two of them occurred when he couldn’t field ground balls, and the third was on a throwing error. New York scored all of their runs in that frame, beating the Sox, 3-2. All the runs were unearned, of course.

2005

With a comeback win over Kansas City, 5-4, the White Sox established a major league record by holding a lead in their first 26 games of the season. After trailing all game, the White Sox took the lead on a Carl Everett double to right-center, scoring Scott Podsednik and Tadahito Iguchi with the eventual deciding tallies. The win improved Chicago to an MLB-best 19-7 record.

The White Sox would extend this record to 37 before playing a game in which they failed to hold a lead.