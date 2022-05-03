South Side Sox Podcast 100! Checking in, a month in

Well, Brett Ballantini forgot his tux, but hey, we’re still celebrating a 100th podcast together. All of us gathered down at the Indianapolis Field Office to try to make this first month of White Sox seem somehow palatable:

Chrystal O’Keefe has had enough, escaping to games in Milwaukee and Boston to avoid the White Sox (bad news, O’Keefe, guess who’s playing the Red Sox this weekend?)

Joe Resis fixes a brave face to a 9-13 month, playing a relatively easy schedule — but it ain’t easy

Adrian Serrano isn’t exactly shocked by the results so far this season — but how those results have been achieved, well, that’s another issue

With the White Sox no longer even projected to make the playoffs, Jacki Krestel is speechless — almost. Well, at least there’s one good use for a Sox game, even in the worst of times

The White Sox have to go 84-54 (.609) to match last year’s win total (93). How likely is that to happen?

May’s schedule has one patsy (Kansas City, although we did lose two of three to the Royals this homestand). What sort of May record will be good enough to call it a success and inspire confidence in the team going forward? Honestly, .500 seems enough

