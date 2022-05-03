White Sox Minor League Update: May 3, 2022

Welp, Wes Benjamin went from overperforming for all of April to looking like a journeyman minor leaguer very quickly. He only lasted 3 2⁄ 3 innings, while allowing seven runs in the process. He got burned with lack of command (four walks), and when he did throw it in the zone, he allowed four homers — not great. On top of that, Lincoln Henzman, who was recently promoted from Birmingham, allowed two runs (four total, but just two were earned), so he is off to a bad May after a fantastic April as well.

The offense genuinely tried to keep up — in particular, Carlos Pérez. He hit his sixth and seventh homers in today’s game.

Home Run #6 of 2022 for Carlos Pérez! pic.twitter.com/2w5HTcCoML — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 3, 2022

It's a two-homer day for Carlos Pérez! pic.twitter.com/UZe3vZT8Yi — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 3, 2022

Danny Mendick got the start today as well, and had two hits in his Triple-A debut. Yoán Moncada started at third base, too, and had a hit to his name. Not sure when he will be back in Chicago, but it would make sense that Moncada join the road trip to Boston at the end of the week, as he’s on the East Coast already.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Carlos Pérez: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

There’s nobody else, vote for Carlos. vote view results 81% Carlos Pérez: 3-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (9 votes)

18% There’s nobody else, vote for Carlos. (2 votes) 11 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Wes Benjamin: 3 2⁄3 IP, 7 ER, 7 H, 4 BB, 3 K

Lincoln Henzman: 1 IP, 2 ER (4 R), 3 H, 1 BB, 0 K vote view results 100% Wes Benjamin: 3 2⁄3 IP, 7 ER, 7 H, 4 BB, 3 K (10 votes)

0% Lincoln Henzman: 1 IP, 2 ER (4 R), 3 H, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Jason Bilous with a quality start was the highlight of this close loss for Birmingham. He went six strong innings with just two earned runs allowed, though an Alex Destino error did lead to a third run. Hansen Butler replaced Bilous and was even better, with a little help from a friend:

Yoelqui Céspedes had a single to go along with that awesome catch. The Barons only had four hits, so there’s not a lot to praise the lineup for.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Jason Bilous: 6 IP, 2 ER (3 R), 5 H, 3 BB, 6 K

Hansen Butler: 2 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K vote view results 88% Jason Bilous: 6 IP, 2 ER (3 R), 5 H, 3 BB, 6 K (8 votes)

11% Hansen Butler: 2 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K (1 vote) 9 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Lenyn Sosa: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K

José Rodríguez: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 83% Lenyn Sosa: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K (5 votes)

16% José Rodríguez: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K (1 vote) 6 votes total Vote Now

The Dash bats saved themselves, really, and the pitching, to a certain extent. Six of the nine runs allowed by Winston-Salem today were unearned — yes really, six unearned runs. That’s bad, right? Matthew Thompson saw the brunt of those, in a six-run fourth from the Crawdads. Thompson allowed a leadoff triple that inning that scored fair and square, but a two-out throwing error from Bryan Ramos opened the door for five more runs. That error did lead to all those runs, but Thompson could not buy an out until he picked off a runner.

It was a pretty homer-friendly day for the Dash, especially Tyler Osik. He hit his second and third homers today, but Harvin Mendoza added one of his own as well. Both of these guys reached base every time they were up to bat, going a combined 6-for-6 along with those three homers. Bryan Ramos was the other hitter to have a multi-hit day, but his error made a bigger impact.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Harvin Mendoza: 4-for-4, 1 HR, 4 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

Tyler Osik: 2-for-2, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K vote view results 50% Harvin Mendoza: 4-for-4, 1 HR, 4 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (4 votes)

50% Tyler Osik: 2-for-2, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (4 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Cooper Bradford: 1⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 0 K

Jason Matthews: 0-for-3, 1 BB, 1 K vote view results 100% Cooper Bradford: 1⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 0 K (4 votes)

0% Jason Matthews: 0-for-3, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Kannapolis got bogged down and only managed to score in the ninth inning in its 9-3 loss. Noah Owen had a lackluster start, literally, he allowed three runs in the first inning which basically put the Cannon Ballers out of the game given their lack of offense. Owen struggled in the third as well, as two more runs were tacked on. The bullpen actually was strong, at least up until the ninth inning. Christian Edwards, Everhett Hazelwood and Tyson Messer did not allow an earned run the next four innings (one unearned did score) to try and keep the game as close as it could be until the bats woke up. They just didn’t, until Misael González erupted in the ninth.

Misael Gonzalez with a 3 Run 460’ HR. FOUR HUNDRED AND SIXTY FEET! #Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Ft1YqYTCpk — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 4, 2022

That was González’s second homer of the year, a towering shot to say the least. He showed a little speed earlier in the game, too, with his second stolen base of the year. Samil Polanco led the team in hits with three, and Wes Kath tacked on a couple of singles, too.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Misael González: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 SB

Samil Polanco: 3-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 80% Misael González: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 2 K, 1 SB (4 votes)

20% Samil Polanco: 3-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K (1 vote) 5 votes total Vote Now