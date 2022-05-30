White Sox Minor League Update: May 29

How does a team get 12 hits, hit 4-for-14 with runners in scoring position, but only score two runs? Well, ask the Charlotte Knights, because that’s what happened. Yermín Mercedes led the team with three hits, as Adam Haseley, Yolbert Sánchez, and Carlos Pérez each added two. Again, somehow, just two different runners scored, it almost seems impossible but it truly happened. Mercedes had a stolen base on top off of it.

But look, you all are here for the Lance Lynn news, and he actually finished his outing, unlike Eloy Jiménez yesterday.

Lance Lynn with 3.0 IP. 0R’s, 2H’s, and 3 K’s. 24 of 39 for strikes. #Knights #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/VqN2NX4puU — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 30, 2022

Lynn went three shutout innings and struck out three as well. Not a bad rehab start, and he should get another outing or two in Charlotte. Obviously, the bullpen did not do as well once Lynn left, but it was all on Brody Koerner. Koerner allowed three runs, and a passed ball from Pérez led to a fourth. That was the game because, somehow, 12 hits only equaled two runs scored.

Birmingham got a good win, as they scored seven unanswered runs for the 7-3 victory. Chris Blewett started the game and was on the mound in the second inning when Chattanooga scored their three runs (one earned). The bullpen combined for 3 2⁄ 3 shutout innings to keep the lead, but four walks did make it seem like they wanted to give it up.

The lineup was very good, with 14 hits, but not good enough when runners were in scoring position (1-for-9). Xavier Fernández led the way with three hits, but he somehow did not come away with any RBI. That might be because all three hits were singles, meanwhile Tyler Neslony had two homers and four RBIs on the day. He has nine homers on the season now.

Tyler Neslony hits this ball to the for HR #2 on the day. OF never moves. #Barons up 5-3. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/VdnCM1wjWX — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 29, 2022

Yoelqui Cespédes, José Rodríguez, Alex Destino, and JJ Muno each had two hits. Only two batters in the lineup did not have a hit and just one, Ian Dawkins, did not reach base at all.

A loss for Winston-Salem was punctuated by a seven-run eighth inning. It wasn’t even the pitchers’ fault entirely that inning, with five of the seven runs earned, but it turned out to be the decisive inning. Isaiah Carranza and Trey Jeans were on the mound and were tabbed with those earned runs. Before that, Jordan Mikel started and was effective through his 4 2⁄ 3 innings, relying on ground outs and four strikeouts to limit any damage from five hits allowed. Where Mikel got burned was the solo shot he allowed in the third inning.

Meanwhile, the offense was led by Tyler Osik and his three hits. He is oh-so-close to hitting .300 (.299 and climbing). He and Harvin Mendoza had the only two extra-base hits for the Dash, both doubles. Terrell Tatum did not reach base today, a first in a long while.

Alrighty then (Jim Carrey voice), Kannapolis has one to forget, and Jared Kelley keeps struggling. He went just 2 2⁄ 3 innings and allowed three runs. He did just have one walk, but that does not tell the full story: Kelley threw 41 pitches with 21 strikes and 20 balls, so it wasn’t really a command type of day despite just one walk. The bullpen did not do much better, with Homer Cruz and Christian Edwards combining to allow nine runs.

It was not pretty on offense, either, with three hits and just two runs scored. The lineup did collect five walks, with three of them going to Wes Kath. Kath had a single as well, so pretty much a perfect day for the third baseman. Colson Montgomery had the only KCB extra-base hit.

