South Side Sox Podcast 104 — Mired in mediocrity

A split to finish off Crosstown 2022, at an enormous cost, as on Sunday it appeared that Tim Anderson would be sidelined with a groin injury to an extended period of time. But even with TA, the .500 White Sox have flopped through the first quarter of the season. Zach Hayes, Dante Jones, Trooper Galactus, Joe Resis and Brett Ballantini assess the State of the Sox:

How hard is it to do a White Sox podcast when you don’t really want to talk about the White Sox?

Sunny Brett gives the White Sox one more win than they actually have

The rash of injuries: fluke or projectable?

The impact of losing White Sox heartbeat (and only offensive weapon worth much of a damn at this point), Tim Anderson

One cussing outburst; probably not who you think

Joe is angling for a step-up from Yasmani Grandal and Yoán Moncada

Dante figures that even if the White Sox falter, we’ll get to look at the kids on the farm

Zach’s most plausible path to a division title and third straight playoffs at this point? NOBODY’S LOOKING ANY LONGER

