Gamethread: White Sox at Blue Jays

After having Monday off, the White Sox (23-23) will be playing north of the border against the Blue Jays (27-20). The South Siders are looking to build on their most recent game, where they rallied from deficits in the ninth, 10th, and 11th innings before winning in the 12th.

Lucas Giolito will be the starting pitcher for the White Sox. The talented righthander enters with a 2.63 ERA and a 3.69 FIP in 37 2⁄ 3 innings. Those numbers render him a 0.6-fWAR pitcher. Giolito’s most recent start was against the Red Sox (23-26), and it went quite well. During that game, Giolito pitched six innings, he only allowed one run on five hits, and the White Sox won by a score of 3-1.

Kevin Gausman, a right-handed pitcher, will start for Toronto. Gausman is off to an excellent start this season, as he has a 2.25 ERA and an insane 1.31 FIP through 56 innings. As a result, Gausman has already accumulated 2.7 fWAR in 2022. Gausman’s most recent start was a masterpiece against the Cardinals (27-21), as Gausman shut down St. Louis for six innings, and Toronto cruised to an easy win.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

Starting a 6-game homestand looking for our 6th straight win! #NextLevel pic.twitter.com/QUwNGuf81c — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 31, 2022

Earlier, the White Sox made the following announcement:

On a positive note, Chuck Garfien released this update on Tim Anderson:

Can confirm it's a grade-1 strain for Tim Anderson.

La Russa said he's hoping he can be back in three weeks. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) May 31, 2022

Many White Sox fans feared the worst for the star shortstop, so they will happily accept this outcome considering how bad the injury could have been.

The game is scheduled to begin at 6:07 p.m. Central. NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage. The Blue Jays are looking to continue an impressive winning streak, which has already reached five. It is time to put an end to that.