White Sox Minor League Update: May 31

The Charlotte Knights get a big win off of a six-run first inning and a grand slam late as they look to right their season. They actually got all six runs early without a homer, which is pretty impressive. The biggest hit of that inning came from Yermín Mercedes, a double. Adam Haseley also had a two-RBI single, but he saved his big hit for a little later.

In the next inning, Haseley hit his sixth homer of the year to push the lead to eight. The inning after that, Romy González, in his return to the lineup, hit his second homer of the season. He has been injured, and in and out of the lineup this year. Hopefully he can stay healthy. The White Sox might need him.

RO-MY GOODNESS!



It's a 424-foot HOMER by Romy González! pic.twitter.com/tI9XLfBzon — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 31, 2022

Haseley would add another hit later in the game — and a much bigger one — to finish with eight RBIs.

It's a two-homer, 8-RBI game for Adam Haseley, who just launched a GRAND SLAM!



We lead 14-5! pic.twitter.com/d6FVSazehL — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 1, 2022

Haseley had four hits on the day, but others had a lot of fun as well. Blake Rutherford had three hits, and several others had two.

The bullpening did catch up to the Knights, but those two big innings helped keep the lead and not really make it close at all. The game started out well, but it did get dicey in the fifth and sixth innings. Will Carter and Hunter Schryver combined for five runs allowed, but that Haseley grand slam came soon after to put to bed any thought of losing a big lead.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Romy González: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 1 BB, 3 K

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Will Carter: 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 0 K

It was a fantastic start from Sean Burke to punctuate his first month in Double-A, but the bullpen squandered the victory. Burke threw six shutout innings and allowed just five hits. His command was good, with just two walks, but the put-away pitches were not working. When he was pulled, Burke had only three strikeouts. After he left, however, the bullpen allowed four runs (three earned) to blow the great start.

And some of it was also on a pretty bad offense. In fact, the only real offense was Craig Dedelow’s two-run homer. It was his 12th of the year to lead Birmingham, as he has really become the Barons’ Adam Dunn this year.

Oppo- for Deeds’ 12th home run of the season



Birmingham 2, Tennessee 0 | Mid 2 pic.twitter.com/tUj70d0EiD — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 31, 2022

Xavier Fernández, Birmingham’s weekly MVP, also had a pretty good game with two singles, and Yoelqui Céspedes had a single and his fifth stolen base of the season.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Xavier Fernández: 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Sean Burke: 6 IP, 0 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 3 K

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Edgar Navarro: 1 IP, 2 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K

Taylor Broadway: 1 IP, 1 ER (2 R), 3 H, 0 BB, 1 K

A comeback win for the Dash that almost wasn’t, as they walked it off in the 10th inning thanks to the zombie runner. The Dash had an early 3-1 lead but quickly gave it up, and it got as bad as 8-3. Then, the offense got going — especially Bryan Ramos.

Ramos hit his first homer in the sixth inning, to start the scoring again and make it 8-4.

Ramos’ second homer came in the seventh to tie the game at eight. Those homers were his two hits of the day, as a lot of batters got busy today in Winston-Salem. Alsander Womack had two hits and drove in the ninth run to give the Dash a short lead. He drove in Tyler Osik who, along with Luis Mieses, led the Dash with three hits on the day. Adam Hackenberg would score on an error in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game; he had two hits and two walks, a pretty productive day to say the least. Terrell Tatum, who “only” had one hit, had the walk-off single in the 10th.

One other offensive note, Duke Ellis had two hits today as well as Winston-Salem combined for 16 hits as a team. It would not have been great to lose with that volume of hits.

The bad of the game came from the pitching, especially Luis Moncada, He started the game and allowed seven of the 11 runs. It was not all bad, though. Ty Madrigal helped steer the ship after Moncada, with two shutout innings. Wilber Perez and Karan Patel ended the game with 2 2⁄ 3 shutout innings to keep, hold, and eventually win the game.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Luis Mieses: 3-for-5, 2 R, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Adam Hackenberg: 2-for-3, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 0 K

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Luis Moncada: 3 IP, 7 ER, 6 H, 3 BB, 2 K

Another dud from Kannapolis, especially on offense. But first, Cristian Mena started this game and though he was better than his previous outing, 4 1⁄ 3 innings pitched and three runs allowed is not where he should be. Command was a little bit of an issue, with three walks, but he was just getting hit more than normal. Six hits allowed is not great, but thankfully five were singles, so the damage was limited. It was much worse for the bullpen, as they allowed the next seven runs. Zach Cable (four) and Rigo Fernández (two) struggled the most, with six runs allowed in the eighth to put the game away.

For the offense, it only had five hits but thanks to eight walks, KCB came away with four runs eventually. Wilber Sanchez reached base three times, off of one double and two walks. He also came away with his 20th and 21st stolen bases of the season; pretty good to have 21 stolen bases in two months of play. Wes Kath reached base twice again, but still struck out three times. In Kath’s defense, Colson Montgomery struck out thrice as well.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Wes Kath: 1-for-4, 1 BB, 3 Ks

