Bird App Recap: Blue Jays 6, White Sox 5

Boneheaded baserunning strikes again.

By Kristina Airdo
The White Sox began a three-game series with the Blue Jays Tuesday after a split with the Cubs, and we finally got some decent news about our fearless leader, Tim Anderson. And Luis is activated off the COVID IL!

The good news wouldn’t last long. The game day started like any other — with an absolutely wild TLR lineup. Luis active but ... not playing? Are Moncada and Pollock alive? Yasmani leading off? People were (rightfully) confused.

White Sox Twitter were collectively surprised (though should we be, at this point?) at Yasmani Grandal batting in the leadoff spot.

The first couple of at-bats didn’t go so well.

But at least we have Andrew Vaughn to put the team on his back.

Let’s not gloss over the fact that it’s still Gio Day! Evergreen Tweet:

And he sure was looking good early.

Until Alejandro Kirk hit a homer in the second off of Giolito that somehow squeaked over the wall ... typical.

José Abreu did not get as lucky in the third — a tale as old as time.

The Sox were able to take a 3-2 lead in the fifth, with the help of unlikely heroes Reese McGuire and Danny Mendick.

Have a day, Andrew Vaughn!

Gio started to lose it a bit in the fifth after striking Vlad Jr. out in an intentional walk situation: Hernández hit a double to score Bichette, only for Alejandro Kirk to go deep for a second time in the game.

The Sox answered back in the top of the sixth ... only to run themselves out of the inning. Absolute pain.

Mood.

Bummer wasn’t a bummer, though?

Things started to get cooking again in the eighth, bringing up Yasmani Grandal with two on and two out. He grounded out to the shortstop.

The White Sox did get things cooking ONE MORE TIME in the ninth. Andrew Vaughn put up four hits tonight, if only the rest of the team could join him.

Unfortunately, this was correct. :(

Back below .500. — try again tomorrow? Starting to sound like a broken record.

