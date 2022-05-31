Bird App Recap: Blue Jays 6, White Sox 5

The White Sox began a three-game series with the Blue Jays Tuesday after a split with the Cubs, and we finally got some decent news about our fearless leader, Tim Anderson. And Luis is activated off the COVID IL!

Can confirm it's a grade-1 strain for Tim Anderson.

La Russa said he's hoping he can be back in three weeks. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) May 31, 2022

Prior to tonight’s series opener at Toronto, the #WhiteSox placed All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to May 30) with a strained right groin and reinstated outfielder Luis Robert from the Covid-19 Related injury list. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 31, 2022

The good news wouldn’t last long. The game day started like any other — with an absolutely wild TLR lineup. Luis active but ... not playing? Are Moncada and Pollock alive? Yasmani leading off? People were (rightfully) confused.

Lets go White Sox pic.twitter.com/pB8FYcRVTt — KENNY BASEBALL (@Kenny13aseball) May 31, 2022

Nope try again — Julian (@Julian4948) May 31, 2022

The lineup today was like a random generator was used lol it really is just a toss up every day — L7 ‍♀️ (@whatsuplizard) May 31, 2022

White Sox Twitter were collectively surprised (though should we be, at this point?) at Yasmani Grandal batting in the leadoff spot.

Known leadoff hitter, Yasmani Grandal — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) May 31, 2022

Let’s check in on our lead off hitter for tonight: pic.twitter.com/Cx0z722tjx — Steve Lim (@Lymb0) May 31, 2022

The first couple of at-bats didn’t go so well.

no (what the fuck was that?) — did yasmani grandal walk? (@didyasmaniwalk) May 31, 2022

But at least we have Andrew Vaughn to put the team on his back.

Wow Andrew Vaughn is really good.



Surely he starts every day without question. — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) May 31, 2022

My legs are sturdy and I’m ready to carry the weight. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/jtEQ5yF8qr — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) June 1, 2022

Let’s not gloss over the fact that it’s still Gio Day! Evergreen Tweet:

And he sure was looking good early.

Lucas Giolito, 2 1st inning Ks. pic.twitter.com/AKJzeuM3at — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 31, 2022

Until Alejandro Kirk hit a homer in the second off of Giolito that somehow squeaked over the wall ... typical.

.160 xBA on the Kirk homer. This sport wants me to hate it — Jordan Lazowski (@jlazowski14) May 31, 2022

José Abreu did not get as lucky in the third — a tale as old as time.

403 ft flyout with an xBA of .830... — Dzikhead (@Dzikhead) May 31, 2022

Jose Abreu vs Kevin Gausman#ChangeTheGame



Flyout



Exit velo: 103.7 mph

Launch angle: 32 deg

Proj. distance: 403 ft



This would have been a home run in 7/30 MLB ballparks



CWS (1) @ TOR (2)

3rd pic.twitter.com/GriplE9JH0 — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) June 1, 2022

The Sox were able to take a 3-2 lead in the fifth, with the help of unlikely heroes Reese McGuire and Danny Mendick.

Reese has been putting some good wood on it tonight — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 1, 2022

Is Danny mendick the next Leury Garcia? My column: — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) June 1, 2022

Have a day, Andrew Vaughn!

Vaughn again with the RBI



3 hits on the night, and the White Sox lead 3-2 — (@Sox_Nick) June 1, 2022

Andrew Vaughn's swing is soo dang smooth.. thing of beauty — Katie Ski (@Ktskiski) June 1, 2022

Gio started to lose it a bit in the fifth after striking Vlad Jr. out in an intentional walk situation: Hernández hit a double to score Bichette, only for Alejandro Kirk to go deep for a second time in the game.

Overall Gio has not been fine tonight https://t.co/I3y7f8hPwB — ChiSoxOZ (@sox_oz) June 1, 2022

I absolutely love that our manager only takes pitchers out of games after the game is out of reach. — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) June 1, 2022

The Sox answered back in the top of the sixth ... only to run themselves out of the inning. Absolute pain.

Well there's a deflating double play. Grandal should have had a tying sac fly but Mendick is out trying to advance to second -- and he's out before McGuire crossed the plate.



6-5 Jays M6 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 1, 2022

Just bad baseball no matter the call. Wow that is piss poor — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) June 1, 2022

Right when the Sox offense gets going they decide to be stupid on the base paths to cancel it out — Luke Kran (@lukekran) June 1, 2022

Mood.

I’m so upset that nobody is getting fireworks for a week. — White Sox Exploding Scoreboard (@SoxScoreboard) June 1, 2022

I hate this team right now. — jacki (@zombie_jacki) June 1, 2022

Bummer wasn’t a bummer, though?

Eight straight appearances without an earned run for Bummer. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) June 1, 2022

Things started to get cooking again in the eighth, bringing up Yasmani Grandal with two on and two out. He grounded out to the shortstop.

Yasmani Grandal trying to beat out that throw pic.twitter.com/iwzO02rkD9 — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) June 1, 2022

The White Sox did get things cooking ONE MORE TIME in the ninth. Andrew Vaughn put up four hits tonight, if only the rest of the team could join him.

Narrator: They cannot. — WillieP - Director of Morale (@WillieP_WSox) June 1, 2022

You have multiple at bats in this game that shows what being patient can bring you and Burger swings at the first goddamn pitch of his at bat — Roxy (@Roxy__Virginia) June 1, 2022

Unfortunately, this was correct. :(

We all know Sox losing this game by 1 now, right? pic.twitter.com/MWadA9NZO5 — Matt Zawaski aka (@SouthsideZo) June 1, 2022

Back below .500. — try again tomorrow? Starting to sound like a broken record.

this was Kevin Gausman's worst start of the season and the White Sox still managed to find a way to lose. that's incredible. — janice (@scuriiosa) June 1, 2022