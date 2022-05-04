Today in White Sox History: May 4

1936

The White Sox purchased the contract of Dixie Walker from the Yankees. Alas, this was a big one who eventually got away, as the Sox traded him to the Tigers after only one season. In 1937 with the Sox, Walker drove in 95 runs while hitting .302. Walker later achieved stardom in Brooklyn, winning a batting title and playing in four All-Star games.

1980

During an 11-1 loss to the Brewers at Comiskey Park, Mike Squires became the first left- handed catcher in a game since Dale Long in 1958. The move came in the ninth inning, and saw Squires behind the plate for four hitters. He’d catch again on May 7 in a 12-5 loss to the Royals, again in the ninth inning, and again he’d be behind the plate for four hitters.

1992

For White Sox starter Alex Fernandez, it was his best performance ever. Fernandez one-hit Milwaukee, winning 7-0 at Comiskey Park. Alex struck out seven, allowing only a one-out double to Dante Bichette in the second inning. Five times with the Sox Fernandez posted a season with 10 or more wins, before leaving via free agency to the Marlins, where he helped that team win a World Series.

2011

The White Sox lost to the Twins, 3-2, at U.S. Cellular Field. It was their 17th loss in 22 games.

More alarming, however, was this. According to the MLB Network, in the previous 20 games the Sox team batting average was .202. That was the worst stretch of hitting over a 20-game period for the franchise since the pitching mound was lowered to create more offense before the start of the 1969 season.

2021

In one of the best all-around individual performances by a pitcher in White Sox history, Dylan Cease had himself a night in Cincinnati against the Reds. Cease went six innings, allowing one hit with 11 strikeouts.

But just as impressive was his 3-for-3 performance at the plate! (Cease had two singles and a double, and that game alone gave him a positive batting WAR for the season.) It was the first time that Cease had batted in a game since his senior year in high school. He became the first Sox pitcher with three hits in a game since Tom Bradley did it at home against the Orioles on May 14, 1972, in a 4-1 win. Bradley had three singles and an RBI in the game.

The Sox beat the Reds, 9-0.