Gamethread: White Sox at Cubs

Happy Wednesday! The Chicago White Sox will take on the Chicago Cubs in the second and final game of the series. The good news is that this will be the last game at Wrigley Field. Hopefully tonight the weather won’t feel like playing a game in the Arctic Tundra, and hopefully we can get the win and get the heck out of the North Side.

Lucas Giolito will be on the mound, for his fourth start of the season.

Speaking of Giolito, check out him and Dylan Cease doing an edition of mic’d up for a good laugh.

The most epic mic'd up video you will ever watch. #ChangeTheGame x @vizzyseltzer pic.twitter.com/6mQ2xOWDLQ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 4, 2022

Giolito currently holds a 2.57 ERA and 1.29 WHIP, with 22 strikeouts. His last start was solid, against the Angels, where he went six innings with seven hits, three runs, one walk, and seven strikeouts. You know those starts where he has that look of revenge in his eyes and he’s locked in? Yeah, you can expect that tonight. We will see if he can stretch out his start today, due to a busy night for the bullpen last night.

Righty Kyle Hendricks will be on the mound for the Bad Guys, his sixth start of the season. His ERA isn’t the best at 5.47, but he does have a 1.50 WHIP and 21 strikeouts so far. His last game against the Milwaukee Brewers was short-lived, as he went 4 1⁄ 3 innings with six hits, seven runs, and two walks.

Hopefully the White Sox can capitalize off of his last performance and put up some of the same numbers. Hendricks uses his sinker 33.5% of the time, followed by his changeup (29.4%), fastball (27.2%), and curveball (10%).

Tim Anderson will look to throw another pasta party tonight, followed by Adam Engel trying out the 2-spot tonight, as he loves to rake at Wrigley Field. José Abreu will DH, followed by Luis Robert back in the lineup and in center field. Yasmani Grandal and AJ Pollock will be back out there, followed by Gavin Sheets at first base, Leury García at second base, and Josh Harrison moving over to third.

Here is tonight's #Cubs starting lineup at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/dqxuUJYXRF — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 4, 2022

You can tune into NBCSCHI with Jason and Steve to watch, or listen in at ESPN 1000. Game time is at 6:40 p.m. CT.