Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Cubs 3

Tonight will be a warmer night, without the rain. Lucas Giolito is on the mound against the Cubs ace Kyle Hendricks. Will the White Sox pull it off? These tweets will give you an idea.

Thanks for the clarification, Celeste.

Friendly reminder that (left) is Hendriks, and (right) is Hendricks pic.twitter.com/NyFVJy0517 — Vaughn Dong Silver’s (@C_Spaghett1) May 4, 2022

Known home run hitter Tim Anderson feels good in the sun.

But I have some bad news ...

Andrew Vaughn appears headed to IL before Boston series this weekend — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 4, 2022

Colleen Sullivan and her mom made it to the Friendly Confines. It’s still cold.

Mom Sullivan has now seen Cubs/Sox at both stadiums. I am cold. pic.twitter.com/KabwmPvSUX — colleen (@colleensullivan) May 4, 2022

Zach Hayes is there, too.

we are behind enemy lines today pic.twitter.com/KpagBXKdgt — malachi mulligan (@pinetarkeyboard) May 4, 2022

And so is Ali.

This place stinks pic.twitter.com/FJsMSUi9bt — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) May 4, 2022

José Abreu certainly does well against Kyle Hendricks.

I could get used to all these home runs in the first innings. — carmela soprano (but emo) (@marjraguso) May 4, 2022

Abreu homers at Wrigley -- not a shocking happening — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 4, 2022

Does Lucas have his ace stuff tonight? Only time will tell, but a lot of people feel good about it.

Beautiful inning by Giolito. 10 pitches — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) May 4, 2022

Y’all, I don’t think Gio is effin around today — Please DFA Dallas (@NorthSideSoxPod) May 4, 2022

Yaz update:

no — did yasmani grandal walk? (@didyasmaniwalk) May 4, 2022

Lucas is doing great, but I want to also take a peek and see what is happening in Charlotte.

Bring him up! https://t.co/BOYn0Y8Wfc — White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) May 5, 2022

Not good, friends.

Lucas Giolito issues a walk to Frank Schwindel, then gives up a no doubt bomb to Nico Hoerner to make it 2-1 Cubs in the second. That went farther than the basket — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 5, 2022

Oh, it’s now 3-1 Cubs.

I’m about to drop Gio from my fantasy team. — Simi (@the_simster) May 5, 2022

The White Sox need to provide some serious run support. Who can we depend on?

LMAO YOU JUST LET LEURY GARCIA HIT A HOME RUN — Alexis ️‍⚧️ (at follow limit) (@satavvibes) May 5, 2022

Madrigal strikeout (bum) followed by a Garcia homer was what we needed — Cary-Vinny Velo Stan (@ThatbasebaIIfan) May 5, 2022

Still 3-2 with RISP and two outs. How's it going?

I’d like to thank AJ Pollock for absolutely nothing — Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) May 5, 2022

Thankfully, this didn’t end in a double play: 3-3!

Great approach by Sheets. Take it to the other side. — Tommy Barbee (@KindaBleu) May 5, 2022

Question of the night. The eight strikeouts are looking pretty good.

Is Lucas Giolito back? — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) May 5, 2022

Giolito saw your 2nd inning criticisms and has responded in full (or his ethereal body came back from the beach to start the 3rd) — Mark Bussey (@Mark_Bussey) May 5, 2022

Maybe he is. But one thing is for sure —

All I know is that I REALLY want the Cubs to lose tonight. — jacki.eth (@zombie_jacki) May 5, 2022

Also, one player looks different.

Adam Engel with no high socks and no chin scruff is weirding me out. — Noah Adamek (@NoahAdamek) May 5, 2022

Really sad that Adam Engel shaved. — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) May 5, 2022

An insane catch and some poor base running by Nick Madrigal set Twitter on fire.

Luis Robert really just got Madrigal out twice — ChiSoxHawtTakeTommy (@HawtTakeTommy) May 5, 2022

AJ Pollock actually hits the ball and drives a run in!

Pollock loops a single for the go-ahead! pic.twitter.com/keyXwX6pFE — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 5, 2022

Nick Madrigal came up…short — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) May 5, 2022

A live look at Wrigley Field after the good guys took the lead.

Wrigley Field: Home of the Chicago White Sox pic.twitter.com/1LzBfeqC0V — PGD (@Repthat773) May 5, 2022

Tony La Russa pulled Lucas in the sixth but overall, he did well.

Well done Gio. Let’s close this out, scrape another couple runs, and sweep these cubbies



— Luis Robert’s Butt Cheeks (@CheesySox) May 5, 2022

Luis Robert continues to make great catches, but he needs to remember that Wrigley walls don’t have any padding behind that ivy.

Luis Robert makes a fabulous catch but crashes hard into the "ivy" pic.twitter.com/YvaxSupyvr — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 5, 2022

Kendall Graveman gets a 1-2-3 inning.

Plenty of things from the Sox offseason to complain about, but Kendal Graveman is most definitely NOT one of those things. — Larrold Boa (@Larry_Boa) May 5, 2022

6 pitches means that Graveman will probably come out for the 8th. At least that’s how I would do it — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 5, 2022

TA waving a towel in the dugout to get Sox fans out of their seats at Wrigley. Many respond by raising the roof and generally waving their hands in the air as if they do not care. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) May 5, 2022

Guaranteed Rate North — Dump Ump (@DumpOnTheUmp) May 5, 2022

Another important Yaz update, bases now loaded edition!

yes — did yasmani grandal walk? (@didyasmaniwalk) May 5, 2022

AJ Pollock back up with some serious RISP!

Pollock is definitely not being loved on the southside currently pic.twitter.com/4UtDR9TONc — nick (@rblpresident) May 5, 2022

But that’s not all we’re frustrated about.

Graveman threw 6 pitches.



Bummer sucks.



Nice one, TLR. — Sammy Davis Jr. 5000 (@SDJ5K) May 5, 2022

This is why I’m ready for Kelly to join the team — Megan (@Megan_Misiak) May 5, 2022

Aaron Bummer’s sinker is stinky (stinky sinky?) but Lucas Giolito pulled a 44% CSW on his changeup so there’s that — janice (@scuriiosa) May 5, 2022

Matt Foster thankfully saved the inning! And Everley hopefully stayed asleep.

Holding in our excited screams about that strikeout was tough!! #dontwakethebaby — Everley’s mom (@purduesox) May 5, 2022

Imagine a year ago telling someone Matt Foster, Bennett Sousa and Tanner Banks were your 3 best relievers. — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) May 5, 2022

OK! Bottom of the ninth.

Lets shut it down. pic.twitter.com/tJ93YoxqEa — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) May 5, 2022

Liam Hendriks dominated the Cubs.

Liam Hendriks is crazy and I love it. — Courtney (@Courtney2688) May 5, 2022

Going from a guy named Foster to an actual Australian is kinda fun — Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) May 5, 2022

And I got by with a little help from my friends.

Narrator:



Liam did not blow it, and the White Sox went on to beat the Cubs 4-3. https://t.co/6kXD9cXr0a — METS MENACE ⚾ ️ ⚾ (@MRMENACE231) May 5, 2022

Off to Boston!