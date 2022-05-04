Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Cubs 3

Tonight will be a warmer night, without the rain. Lucas Giolito is on the mound against the Cubs ace Kyle Hendricks. Will the White Sox pull it off? These tweets will give you an idea.
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters at Wrigley Field.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 4, 2022
⏰: 6:40 p.m. CT
: @NBCSChicago
: @ESPN1000
: @FDSportsbook
: O/U 3.5 CWS Total Runs pic.twitter.com/C9tLKKeqS1
Thanks for the clarification, Celeste.
Friendly reminder that (left) is Hendriks, and (right) is Hendricks pic.twitter.com/NyFVJy0517— Vaughn Dong Silver’s (@C_Spaghett1) May 4, 2022
Known home run hitter Tim Anderson feels good in the sun.
Feelin’ good! pic.twitter.com/oS0bcPpGDB— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 4, 2022
But I have some bad news ...
Andrew Vaughn appears headed to IL before Boston series this weekend— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 4, 2022
Colleen Sullivan and her mom made it to the Friendly Confines. It’s still cold.
Mom Sullivan has now seen Cubs/Sox at both stadiums. I am cold. pic.twitter.com/KabwmPvSUX— colleen (@colleensullivan) May 4, 2022
Zach Hayes is there, too.
we are behind enemy lines today pic.twitter.com/KpagBXKdgt— malachi mulligan (@pinetarkeyboard) May 4, 2022
And so is Ali.
This place stinks pic.twitter.com/FJsMSUi9bt— Ali White (@aliwhitesox) May 4, 2022
José Abreu certainly does well against Kyle Hendricks.
I could get used to all these home runs in the first innings.— carmela soprano (but emo) (@marjraguso) May 4, 2022
Abreu homers at Wrigley -- not a shocking happening— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 4, 2022
Does Lucas have his ace stuff tonight? Only time will tell, but a lot of people feel good about it.
Beautiful inning by Giolito. 10 pitches— Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) May 4, 2022
Y’all, I don’t think Gio is effin around today— Please DFA Dallas (@NorthSideSoxPod) May 4, 2022
Yaz update:
no— did yasmani grandal walk? (@didyasmaniwalk) May 4, 2022
Lucas is doing great, but I want to also take a peek and see what is happening in Charlotte.
Bring him up! https://t.co/BOYn0Y8Wfc— White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) May 5, 2022
Not good, friends.
Lucas Giolito issues a walk to Frank Schwindel, then gives up a no doubt bomb to Nico Hoerner to make it 2-1 Cubs in the second. That went farther than the basket— James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 5, 2022
May 5, 2022
Oh, it’s now 3-1 Cubs.
I’m about to drop Gio from my fantasy team.— Simi (@the_simster) May 5, 2022
The White Sox need to provide some serious run support. Who can we depend on?
LMAO YOU JUST LET LEURY GARCIA HIT A HOME RUN— Alexis ️⚧️ (at follow limit) (@satavvibes) May 5, 2022
Madrigal strikeout (bum) followed by a Garcia homer was what we needed— Cary-Vinny Velo Stan (@ThatbasebaIIfan) May 5, 2022
Still 3-2 with RISP and two outs. How's it going?
I’d like to thank AJ Pollock for absolutely nothing— Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) May 5, 2022
Thankfully, this didn’t end in a double play: 3-3!
Great approach by Sheets. Take it to the other side.— Tommy Barbee (@KindaBleu) May 5, 2022
Question of the night. The eight strikeouts are looking pretty good.
Is Lucas Giolito back?— Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) May 5, 2022
Giolito saw your 2nd inning criticisms and has responded in full (or his ethereal body came back from the beach to start the 3rd)— Mark Bussey (@Mark_Bussey) May 5, 2022
Maybe he is. But one thing is for sure —
All I know is that I REALLY want the Cubs to lose tonight.— jacki.eth (@zombie_jacki) May 5, 2022
Also, one player looks different.
Adam Engel with no high socks and no chin scruff is weirding me out.— Noah Adamek (@NoahAdamek) May 5, 2022
Really sad that Adam Engel shaved.— Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) May 5, 2022
An insane catch and some poor base running by Nick Madrigal set Twitter on fire.
Luis Robert really just got Madrigal out twice— ChiSoxHawtTakeTommy (@HawtTakeTommy) May 5, 2022
AJ Pollock actually hits the ball and drives a run in!
Pollock loops a single for the go-ahead! pic.twitter.com/keyXwX6pFE— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 5, 2022
Nick Madrigal came up…short— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) May 5, 2022
A live look at Wrigley Field after the good guys took the lead.
Wrigley Field: Home of the Chicago White Sox pic.twitter.com/1LzBfeqC0V— PGD (@Repthat773) May 5, 2022
Tony La Russa pulled Lucas in the sixth but overall, he did well.
Well done Gio. Let’s close this out, scrape another couple runs, and sweep these cubbies— Luis Robert’s Butt Cheeks (@CheesySox) May 5, 2022
Luis Robert continues to make great catches, but he needs to remember that Wrigley walls don’t have any padding behind that ivy.
Luis Robert makes a fabulous catch but crashes hard into the "ivy" pic.twitter.com/YvaxSupyvr— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 5, 2022
Kendall Graveman gets a 1-2-3 inning.
Plenty of things from the Sox offseason to complain about, but Kendal Graveman is most definitely NOT one of those things.— Larrold Boa (@Larry_Boa) May 5, 2022
6 pitches means that Graveman will probably come out for the 8th. At least that’s how I would do it— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 5, 2022
TA waving a towel in the dugout to get Sox fans out of their seats at Wrigley. Many respond by raising the roof and generally waving their hands in the air as if they do not care.— Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) May 5, 2022
Guaranteed Rate North— Dump Ump (@DumpOnTheUmp) May 5, 2022
Another important Yaz update, bases now loaded edition!
yes— did yasmani grandal walk? (@didyasmaniwalk) May 5, 2022
AJ Pollock back up with some serious RISP!
https://t.co/kPmbMHJQkQ pic.twitter.com/Uit33DWdnf— BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) May 5, 2022
Pollock is definitely not being loved on the southside currently pic.twitter.com/4UtDR9TONc— nick (@rblpresident) May 5, 2022
But that’s not all we’re frustrated about.
Graveman threw 6 pitches.— Sammy Davis Jr. 5000 (@SDJ5K) May 5, 2022
Bummer sucks.
Nice one, TLR.
This is why I’m ready for Kelly to join the team— Megan (@Megan_Misiak) May 5, 2022
Aaron Bummer’s sinker is stinky (stinky sinky?) but Lucas Giolito pulled a 44% CSW on his changeup so there’s that— janice (@scuriiosa) May 5, 2022
Matt Foster thankfully saved the inning! And Everley hopefully stayed asleep.
Holding in our excited screams about that strikeout was tough!! #dontwakethebaby— Everley’s mom (@purduesox) May 5, 2022
Imagine a year ago telling someone Matt Foster, Bennett Sousa and Tanner Banks were your 3 best relievers.— Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) May 5, 2022
OK! Bottom of the ninth.
Lets shut it down. pic.twitter.com/tJ93YoxqEa— The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) May 5, 2022
Liam Hendriks dominated the Cubs.
Liam Hendriks is crazy and I love it.— Courtney (@Courtney2688) May 5, 2022
Going from a guy named Foster to an actual Australian is kinda fun— Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) May 5, 2022
And I got by with a little help from my friends.
Narrator:— METS MENACE ⚾ ️ ⚾ (@MRMENACE231) May 5, 2022
Liam did not blow it, and the White Sox went on to beat the Cubs 4-3. https://t.co/6kXD9cXr0a
Off to Boston!
Loading comments...