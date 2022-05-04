Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 4, Cubs 3

It’s the finale against the Cubs, and thankfully drier and perhaps three degrees warmer. The two Chicago aces took the mound as fans from both sides invaded Wrigley Field. The South Side took the shortened series at Wrigley, and nothing is sweeter than that.

The Starters

Lucas Giolito had a great start, a rocky second inning, and finished off with a high pitch count but a great performance, including 10 strikeouts,

Most whiffs on changeups higher than 2 feet since '19:

Giolito, 218

Means, 157

Minor, 146

Montgomery, 111

Hendricks, 105

Castillo, 98 https://t.co/Qd18jx2nCX — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) May 5, 2022

Giolito’s 101-pitch outing looked like this:

Kyle Hendricks was great through four innings, or at the very least, efficient. José Abreu will always be a pain for the Cubs to face, and gave Hendricks a tough time early on.

Hendricks’ 73-pitch outing looked like this:

Pressure Play

With two outs, runners on second and third, and the game very much on the line, Matt Foster was tough as nails. Ian Happ struck out looking off Foster’s fastball, and the inning was over. Foster’s LI was 5.88.

Pressure Cooker

Inheriting a messy jam, Matt Foster pulled through and saved Aaron Bummer from becoming the most hated man on the team. Foster’s pLI was 5.44.

Top Play

With nobody out, Nick Madrigal managed to single and advance Patrick Wisdom to third base in the eighth. This put Madrigal’s WPA at .244.

Top Performer

Matt Foster’s performance in the eighth inning was the biggest aid in the White Sox winning this game. His WPA was 0.33.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: Luis Robert’s eighth-inning single was smoked at 112.6 mph.

Weakest contact: Gavin Sheets only hit the ball at 67.5 mph, but got a single and an RBI in the fourth inning.

Luckiest hit: Nick Madrigal managed to get a single in the fifth despite his xBA only being .090.

Toughest out: Willson Contreras certainly thought this was going out, with an xBA of .930. But Kool-Aid Man Luis Robert put a stop to that nonsense.

Longest hit: Leury García’s in-the-basket home run traveled 408 feet. It outdistanced Nico Hoerner’s home run by just one foot.

Magic Number: 7

Tony La Russa has now won seven of eight Crosstown games against the Cubs.

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

