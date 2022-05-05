Today in White Sox History: May 5

1917

Yes, the White Sox team with the most wins (100) and best winning percentage (.649) in franchise history was no-hit. And not just no-hit, but no-hit by Ernie Koob of the St. Louis Browns, who would finish 43 games behind the 1917 White Sox. At this early juncture of the season, however, the White Sox were in second place at 11-8 with St. Louis just one game behind.

George Sisler tapped in the only run of the game with a flare down the right-field line, unearned off of Eddie Cicotte after a Swede Risberg error on a pop into short center. St. Louis actually played a much sloppier game than the White Sox, with two pickoffs, a caught stealing and two errors in the game.

The loss came in the middle of Chicago’s longest losing streak of the season — four games!

1962

White Sox minority owners, headed up by William Bartholomay (who later led the group that would buy the Braves and move them to Atlanta), sold their 46% shares of the team to majority owner Art Allyn. It was the first time since 1939 the team was owned by a single individual.

1968

White Sox pitcher Gary Peters became the last pitcher to hit a grand slam for the franchise, as he connected in the fourth inning of a 5-1 win over the Yankees at Comiskey Park. In addition, he threw a complete game with nine strikeouts in the win. Peters hit 15 home runs in his White Sox career.