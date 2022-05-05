 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vaughn to IL, Mendick back up

White Sox slugger eligible to come back no earlier than May 12 vs. the Yankees.

By Year of the Hamster
Chicago White Sox v Cincinnati Reds
No, this isn’t how the initial injury went down. Nevertheless, Andrew Vaughn heads to the IL, with a hand bruise that isn’t healing fast enough.
In a move that was sounding inevitable as of yesterday, the White Sox placed Andrew Vaughn on the injured list with a bruised and sore right hand, retroactive to May 2.

The move will take Vaughn out of the remainder of the road trip (Boston, Friday-Sunday) and the entire home series hosting Cleveland (May 9-11). He will be eligible for activation no earlier than the Yankees series beginning May 12.

The 24-year-old was hurt on a Mike Mayers pitch on April 29 vs. the Angels. Vaughn has been the brightest offensive player for the White Sox not named Tim Anderson, hitting .283/.367/.566 with three doubles, four homers, 12 RBIs and five runs in 16 games this season. Vaughn leads the White Sox in RBI and remains tied for the lead in homers.

Danny Mendick dances right back up from Triple-A Charlotte, after being sent down as a casualty of May’s cut-down from 28 rostered players to 26. While he cannot replace Vaughn’s pop, Mendick has put up a career-best .818 OPS over 20 plate appearances so far in 2022, with two doubles, a homer, three RBIs and four runs.

