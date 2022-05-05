White Sox Minor League Update: May 5, 2022

Box score link

The Knights got three hits and still only lost by one run, and then only because one of the three errors they made led to a run, leaving us to ponder whether that’s good luck, bad luck, or no luck at all. In a highly traditionally-structured game, Brandon Finnegan pitched one inning to start things off, allowing one run on one walk and one hit. Kade McClure then pitched out of the bullpen for the first time since 2017 and had a needed bounceback appearance after his last three starts, going 4 ⅔ innings and allowing one unearned run on Yolbert Sánchez’s error at second. Will Carter’s solid start to the season continued with 1 ⅔ scoreless, and the newly returned Anderson Severino gave up an eighth-inning double to Chadwick Tromp for the eventual loss.

Adam



We're all tied at 2-2 thanks to a two-run homer from Adam Haseley! pic.twitter.com/5S4SVQqLYj — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) May 6, 2022

Both Knights runs scored in the sixth on Adam Haseley’s home run, which scored Zach Remillard from a single. Remillard also had the only other Knights hit, a third-inning double. In 25 games this year, Remillard is batting .311/.404/.432.

Yermín Mercedes began a rehab assignment, going 0-for-3 and hit by a pitch as the DH; he combined with the non-Haseley-or-Remillard Knights to go 0-for-22 with a walk.

Big opossums walked uncharacteristically early in Birmingham, the first eight batters safely reaching base before a single out was made in the first inning. Just for fun, how that inning went: Lenyn Sosa double, Tyler Neslony RBI single, Raudy Read walk, balk!!, Alex Destino walk, Xavier Fernández bases-loaded walk, Craig Dedelow two-RBI single, Ian Dawkins walk, pitching change!, JJ Muno bases-loaded walk, DJ Burt pop-up, Sosa fly out, Neslony bases-clearing triple, Read ground out. Barons up 8-0, Neslony moving into a tie for the league lead in triples with three.

Destino added an insulting solo dong in the third to make it 9-0, then the Barons were dormant until the fifth. Dedelow singled and Dawkins doubled to open the frame, then after two strikeouts, Sosa hit a three-run bomb, his fourth of the year, making it 12-4 Barons. Neslony, not about to be outdone, went back-to-back with him, leaving Neslony a double away from the cycle, where, tragically, he would remain.

Tennessee 4, Birmingham 13 | End 5



The #Barons lead just keeps on growing after Birmingham’s Lenyn Sosa and Tyler Neslony go back-to-back! First up Sosa’s 2-run shot! pic.twitter.com/bcyGOwjjrU — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 6, 2022

Then came Nelsony’s only a few moments later… pic.twitter.com/nLhmwy6Jmc — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) May 6, 2022

Birmingham added another two runs in the sixth, JJ Muno doubling to score Dawkins from another single, then Sosa knocking in Muno.

Sosa reached base four times, and he, Neslony, and Dedelow had three hits apiece. Muno also reached three times, as did Destino and Dawkins, the two latter of whom had two hits each.

Kaleb Roper got the start and was removed after a three-run third inning. Yoelvin Silven struck out a couple while allowing one run over two relief innings, with Taylor Broadway and Theo Denlinger allowing runs to score as well. Sammy Peralta was the lone reliever not to be scored upon, and emerged gleaming with the W next to his name.

Drew Dalquist just hasn’t been able to find it yet, pitching 2 ⅔ innings in his shortest start of the season, walking three and giving up five runs in the fifth en route to a 7-4 Dash loss. Luis Amaya added another run to the heap in relief, and technically so did Jesus Valles, although the one run he allowed over four innings was unearned on first baseman Harvin Mendoza’s error and a passed ball by Keegan Fish. Isaiah Carranza struck out the side in the top of the ninth, then the Dash side was itself struck out in the bottom to end any hopes of a comeback.

Duke Ellis’s hot streak at the plate and on the basepaths continued. He is riding a 10-game hitting streak, has a stolen base in three straight (including tonight), and is batting .361/.435/.525 overall with eight steals (one caught stealing) in 16 games.

Second baseman Shawn Goosenberg returned to the lineup for the first time since April 26 and whatever issue was keeping him out appears to be resolved, as he hit his third home run of the year in the third inning. Terrell Tatum walked, stole second, was singled to third by Ellis, then scored on a balk in the seventh inning; Ellis then scored on a Moises Castillo single. Bryan Ramos went hitless but did walk, so while his average is now closer to .350 than .400, his OBP is still a robust .421. He has reached base in 19 straight and in 20 of 21 games overall.

The Cannon Ballers dingered the Down East Wood Ducks to death, four of their five runs scoring on solo home runs (I will not tell you what autocorrect wanted me to change “dingered” to). Colby Smelley started the season batting .386/.451/.568 over 12 games split between DH and catcher, but had been hitless in his last 14 at-bats coming into today’s game. He broke out of that slump dramatically by going deep not once but twice, also the first and second home runs of his career. James Beard joined him in hitting a traditional home run in the eighth. The other dinger was of the inside-the-park variety, shortstop Wilber Sánchez not even needing to slide into home; impressively, he didn’t even lose his batting helmet.

Wilber Sanchez smokes one to the bend in LC and he just kept running. Inside the park HR. He has some serious wheels. #Ballers up 3-2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/kEOYKOoIuV — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) May 6, 2022

Cristian Mena started for the first time since he went 6 ⅓ innings before giving up a hit, and while he did give up five of those this time, it was still an encouraging outing. His pitch count was elevated at 86 through 4 ⅔ innings here, the result of five hits and three walks, but he also struck out nine (including the side in the first, all swinging, and again in the fourth). In relief, Adisyn Coffey began to rehabilitate his ugly April ERA down, 1 ⅓ scoreless innings whittling it down to an even 12.00. Six foot four righty Chase Plymell is doing the same, three scoreless innings lowering his to 5.59 on the season.

