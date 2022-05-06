Gamethread: White Sox at Red Sox

After sweeping the Chicago Cubs and enjoying an off day, the Chicago White Sox flew out East to take on the Boston Red Sox for a three-game weekend series.

Vince Velasquez takes the mound tonight after a brilliant outing against the Los Angeles Angels. In four games this season, Vince is 1-2 with a 4.58 ERA. He has tallied 19 strikeouts, but his xSLG is .617 for opponents, which is a part of the bottom 5% of the league. He’s looking to right the shift and continue off his previous career start.

Nathan Eovaldi has had a strong start to the season and will share the mound with Velasquez. In five games, he owns a 2.51 ERA and a 1-0 record. He has 32 strikeouts, and he’s top 7% in the league with a 2.6 walk percentage.

These South Siders will line up against Eovaldi:

AJ Pollock stays batting in the second spot, and Luis Robert bats fourth.

The other Sox will line up like so:

Jarren Durran is back in the big leagues, and new-to-this-year Trevor Story bats second.

Today’s game will be broadcasted for free through Apple TV+ at 6:10 p.m. CT.

Let’s keep the winning streak alive!