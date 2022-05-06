Gamethread: White Sox at Red Sox

After sweeping the Chicago Cubs and enjoying an off day, the Chicago White Sox flew out East to take on the Boston Red Sox for a three-game weekend series.
Vince Velasquez takes the mound tonight after a brilliant outing against the Los Angeles Angels. In four games this season, Vince is 1-2 with a 4.58 ERA. He has tallied 19 strikeouts, but his xSLG is .617 for opponents, which is a part of the bottom 5% of the league. He’s looking to right the shift and continue off his previous career start.
Nathan Eovaldi has had a strong start to the season and will share the mound with Velasquez. In five games, he owns a 2.51 ERA and a 1-0 record. He has 32 strikeouts, and he’s top 7% in the league with a 2.6 walk percentage.
These South Siders will line up against Eovaldi:
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters at Fenway Park.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 6, 2022
⏰: 6:10 p.m. CT
: @AppleTVPlus
: @ESPN1000
: @FDSportsbook
: O/U 3.5 CWS Total Runs pic.twitter.com/RDmupCcua8
AJ Pollock stays batting in the second spot, and Luis Robert bats fourth.
The other Sox will line up like so:
Jarren Durran is back in the big leagues, and new-to-this-year Trevor Story bats second.
Today’s game will be broadcasted for free through Apple TV+ at 6:10 p.m. CT.
If you’re a fan of laundry days at sea, don’t miss @WhiteSox vs. @RedSox followed by @Rays vs. @Mariners.— Apple TV (@AppleTV) May 6, 2022
Watch both @MLB games free on @AppleTVPlus. https://t.co/GxFNPbZImc pic.twitter.com/DUymBMJ6zE
Let’s keep the winning streak alive!
Loading comments...