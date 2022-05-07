Gamethread: White Sox at Red Sox

After taking the opener 4-2 against the Boston Red Sox yesterday, the Chicago White Sox are back at Fenway Park this afternoon to try and continue their winning streak.

Dylan Cease will start on the mound for the South Siders to hopefully continue the incredible performance he’s been putting on so far this season. Cease posted 11 strikeouts in seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up no runs, one hit, and no walks in his last start. It was the best start of the 26-year-old’s career, lowering his ERA to 2.48 and bringing his strikeout count this season to 39.

The starting pitcher for the Red Sox is Nick Pivetta, who has been having a rough season. The 29-year-old is currently 0-4 with a 7.84 ERA and 1.84 WHIP, having given up 14 runs so far in 2022. Pivetta pitched 4 ⅓ innings against the Baltimore Orioles and allowed three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and zero walks in his last start.

Chicago will line up against Pivetta in the following order:

The starting lineup for the Red Sox will be the following:

All set for Saturday baseball. pic.twitter.com/JZ4OK99Kt5 — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 7, 2022

This afternoon’s game will be broadcast on NBC Sports Chicago at 3:10 p.m. CT (4:10 p.m. ET).

Let’s back yesterday up with another win.