Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Red Sox 1

Late-inning comeback brings fans on a roller coaster ride of emotions

By Jacki Krestel
Today was a near-perfect day in Chicago. The sun was shining. The birds were singing. And Dylan Cease was on the mound for the Chicago White Sox.

Cease was on his game from the beginning.

The offense, on the other hand, struggled.

The quiet bats were particularly frustrating when you consider that they were quelled at the hand of Nick Pivetta, whose numbers are less than awesome.

The flailing offense left White Sox fans a little frustrated.

Things got pretty heated.

One player, in particular, drew the ire of the White Sox faithful.

It felt hopeless.

But daylight is good at arriving at the right time.

Finally, in the 10th inning, the light fully broke through the clouds.

Liam Hendriks closed out the game on eight pitches, and the relief was palpable.

