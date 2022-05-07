Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Red Sox 1

Today was a near-perfect day in Chicago. The sun was shining. The birds were singing. And Dylan Cease was on the mound for the Chicago White Sox.
Happy Stache Day to all who Celebrate— Sean O'Brien (@notoriousS_O_B) May 7, 2022
Daddy Cease. pic.twitter.com/3cEqZFmJYi— Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) May 7, 2022
Cease was on his game from the beginning.
Cease could thread a needle from the mound today— Anders Johanson (@acjohanson) May 7, 2022
Cease is an absolute freak— Ali White (@aliwhitesox) May 7, 2022
DYLAN CEASE OWNS YOUR SOUL pic.twitter.com/HYWc45zyQW— ✶ ✶Hot Yank Summer✶ ✶ (@slamtrav) May 7, 2022
The offense, on the other hand, struggled.
What has happened to Gavin Sheets power?— Mike (@SoxMike242) May 7, 2022
White Sox hitters when there’s even a chance at a walk pic.twitter.com/Yu1EjThC0K— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) May 7, 2022
The quiet bats were particularly frustrating when you consider that they were quelled at the hand of Nick Pivetta, whose numbers are less than awesome.
This man is dominating the #WhiteSox right now. pic.twitter.com/nhSZNWftDN— Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) May 7, 2022
Sox hit an underwhelming fastball challenge— Jon (@jonklemke) May 7, 2022
The Sox opponents get a weekly Kuechel game. You have to take advantage of the Pivetta game.— Carl Skanberg (@CarlSkanberg) May 7, 2022
The flailing offense left White Sox fans a little frustrated.
Score more runs #soxmath— nick (@rblpresident) May 7, 2022
My perpetually annoyed state is brought to you by the Village of Bedford Park. pic.twitter.com/95JGPWtqgJ— Maybe: Davey ✊ (@Millenniold_) May 7, 2022
Things got pretty heated.
I hate Leury I hate Leury I hate Leury I hate Leury get out of the way get out of the way get out of the way god I hate you so much— Corporate Revan .00223 (@Iamsharknado) May 7, 2022
One player, in particular, drew the ire of the White Sox faithful.
AJ Pollock: where RISP go to die— Mark Bussey (@Mark_Bussey) May 7, 2022
AJ Pollock is the new Leury— Payton (@SoxBearPayton) May 7, 2022
The 2 hitter needs to be able to hit 90mph fastballs right down the middle.— Steve Lim (@Lymb0) May 7, 2022
Pollock and Story havin a cook(ed) off out there— SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) May 7, 2022
It felt hopeless.
But daylight is good at arriving at the right time.
Just turned the Sox game on and they get back to back baserunners. So I’m taking credit.— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) May 7, 2022
Don’t stop now boys! #changethegame— BAF can win Fund-a-Thon! (@rahulastrohl) May 7, 2022
Finally, in the 10th inning, the light fully broke through the clouds.
This 10th inning is what we were missing in April.— Scarlett Ramírez (@Tigresa_de1810) May 7, 2022
This is White Sox baseball. ❤️ #ChangeTheGame
Dugout fired up. Need to bring the energy every game no matter what the score and good things will come for this team— SoxSideMike (@SoxSideMike90) May 7, 2022
YES!!! THANK YOU FOR HITTING IN THE 10TH INNING. I AM SO HAPPY. pic.twitter.com/3kVNV2Elh1— Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) May 7, 2022
Liam Hendriks closed out the game on eight pitches, and the relief was palpable.
This ballgame is ......— Svo (@DoughBoiSvo) May 7, 2022
If my math serves me correctly that is 5, count ‘em FIVE wins in a row for YOUR Chicago White Sox #ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/GPoFrS5PLj— VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) May 7, 2022
Imagine not sitting back and enjoying the ride— Corey Diab (@coreyeldiablo) May 7, 2022
