Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Red Sox 1

Today was a near-perfect day in Chicago. The sun was shining. The birds were singing. And Dylan Cease was on the mound for the Chicago White Sox.

Happy Stache Day to all who Celebrate — Sean O'Brien (@notoriousS_O_B) May 7, 2022

Cease was on his game from the beginning.

Cease could thread a needle from the mound today — Anders Johanson (@acjohanson) May 7, 2022

Cease is an absolute freak — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) May 7, 2022

DYLAN CEASE OWNS YOUR SOUL pic.twitter.com/HYWc45zyQW — ✶ ✶Hot Yank Summer✶ ✶ (@slamtrav) May 7, 2022

The offense, on the other hand, struggled.

What has happened to Gavin Sheets power? — Mike (@SoxMike242) May 7, 2022

White Sox hitters when there’s even a chance at a walk pic.twitter.com/Yu1EjThC0K — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) May 7, 2022

The quiet bats were particularly frustrating when you consider that they were quelled at the hand of Nick Pivetta, whose numbers are less than awesome.

This man is dominating the #WhiteSox right now. pic.twitter.com/nhSZNWftDN — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) May 7, 2022

Sox hit an underwhelming fastball challenge — Jon (@jonklemke) May 7, 2022

The Sox opponents get a weekly Kuechel game. You have to take advantage of the Pivetta game. — Carl Skanberg (@CarlSkanberg) May 7, 2022

The flailing offense left White Sox fans a little frustrated.

My perpetually annoyed state is brought to you by the Village of Bedford Park. pic.twitter.com/95JGPWtqgJ — Maybe: Davey ✊ (@Millenniold_) May 7, 2022

Things got pretty heated.

I hate Leury I hate Leury I hate Leury I hate Leury get out of the way get out of the way get out of the way god I hate you so much — Corporate Revan .00223 (@Iamsharknado) May 7, 2022

One player, in particular, drew the ire of the White Sox faithful.

AJ Pollock: where RISP go to die — Mark Bussey (@Mark_Bussey) May 7, 2022

AJ Pollock is the new Leury — Payton (@SoxBearPayton) May 7, 2022

The 2 hitter needs to be able to hit 90mph fastballs right down the middle. — Steve Lim (@Lymb0) May 7, 2022

Pollock and Story havin a cook(ed) off out there — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) May 7, 2022

It felt hopeless.

But daylight is good at arriving at the right time.

Just turned the Sox game on and they get back to back baserunners. So I’m taking credit. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) May 7, 2022

Don’t stop now boys! #changethegame — BAF can win Fund-a-Thon! (@rahulastrohl) May 7, 2022

Finally, in the 10th inning, the light fully broke through the clouds.

This 10th inning is what we were missing in April.



This is White Sox baseball. ❤️ #ChangeTheGame — Scarlett Ramírez (@Tigresa_de1810) May 7, 2022

Dugout fired up. Need to bring the energy every game no matter what the score and good things will come for this team — SoxSideMike (@SoxSideMike90) May 7, 2022

YES!!! THANK YOU FOR HITTING IN THE 10TH INNING. I AM SO HAPPY. pic.twitter.com/3kVNV2Elh1 — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) May 7, 2022

Liam Hendriks closed out the game on eight pitches, and the relief was palpable.

This ballgame is ...... — Svo (@DoughBoiSvo) May 7, 2022

If my math serves me correctly that is 5, count ‘em FIVE wins in a row for YOUR Chicago White Sox #ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/GPoFrS5PLj — VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) May 7, 2022