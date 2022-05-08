Today in White Sox History: May 8

1966

New White Sox manager Eddie Stanky gave a real indication that the season was not going to be like any other, and that he was a lot different from former skipper Al Lopez.

On this date, the Sox dropped a 3-1, 11-inning game to the Tigers. Stanky was asked by reporter Watson Spoelstra of the Detroit News what pitch Bob Locker threw to Detroit’s Gates Brown in a key situation (Brown would get a two-run double in the 11th inning off of the pitch.) Stanky, who was preparing to change into his street clothes, went temporarily crazy. He launched an abusive tirade at Spoelstra, while ripping his jersey to shreds. Then he took off his spikes, and threw them crashing against the wall!

1967

White Sox outfielder Ken Berry was part of the cover shot for Sports Illustrated for a story describing “The Tangled American League” race.

2021

How do you hit .000 in a game and match Babe Ruth in the record book? If you’re White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal, you walk four times in a 9-1 win over the Royals in Kansas City. That gave him 13 walks in four games, tying an American League record first set by Ruth in 1930. If you add in the National League, Bryce Harper is the only other player to accomplish this feat, this when it happened to him in 2016.