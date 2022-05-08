White Sox Minor League Update: May 7

Interrupting bereavement leave to put these together, they will be a touch more truncated than usual. And sorry, no polls, or I’ll add them in Sunday morning.

Charlotte started the year 5-1 and have gone 7-16 since. Not quite the epochal badness of 2021, but it’s only early May, there’s time.

John Parke had a bad start (six earned getting 11 outs), and while it seems there was a time where he might have been the 8th or 9th starter for 27th player spot-start circumstances, well that ship has probably sailed. The good news coming out of that is that the Knights bullpen was nails the rest of the way out, with a scoreless 4 1⁄ 3 innings.

Now, back to bad: the Charlotte offense. Eight hits, but with 1-for-8 RISP and seven LOB, it didn’t add up to much. Yolbert Sánchez, whether continuing his push toward a starting second base job in the second half on the South Side or merely aiming to contribute to a pennant push late in 2022 a la Romy González ’21, was the only Knight with two hits.

This battle between teams with initial-logos landed in Bham’s favor, as the Barons clubbed on offense and carved from the mound. Actually, wait, carved is bad usage here, eight walks do not make for a carving. But Steven Moyers put up six Ks against three walks — and more importantly, three hits and one earned over 5 2⁄ 3 innings, to get his second win in the White Sox org. And just look at the top four in tonight’s Birmingham batting order; all are treating Double-A as child’s play.

Dash games are stacking up, as rains in the Southeast are causing some havoc. Winston-Salem will in fact lose a home game, as one of today’s PPD contests will have to be made up in a doubleheader on the road.

Details on Sunday’s Dash action:

The continued game from 5/6 will resume Sunday, at 11am. The originally scheduled Saturday game will be made up in a future series against the Crawdads at Hickory. Game 2 on Sunday will be a 7-inning game which will begin at 1:30pm or 30 min following completion of first game. pic.twitter.com/4397rahuox — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) May 7, 2022

Kanny’s first (full nine-inning) game was a tale of clouting, fumbling, thieving and disappointment. But it did win! So, there’s that.

Disappointing: Another poor Jared Kelley start, giving up big blasts and also wild, ultimately not getting through three innings. He is at a one-good, one-bad starting pace and that won’t cut it for long.

Clouting: WOOF DJ Gladney with four hits, all for extra bases, and six RBIs.

Fumbling: Kannapolis won despite five errors! Given the sloppy game and possible home scoring, there were probably even more. And three of the five came from pitchers, yowsa.

Thieving: Wilber Sánchez was 0-for-1, but drew three walks, scored three times, and had three steals, including two of third base.

The clubbing that was so obvious in the regular (first) game disappeared in the shortened (second) game, as Tommy Sommer pitched a gem (six innings of four-hit, two-run ball with six Ks and no free passes) but got no help from the bats. Just one extra-base hit (a Misael González triple) and poor situational hitting (1-for-8 RISP, eight left on base) led to a heartbreaker seven-inning setback.

DJ Gladney followed up his major game opener (four hits, six ribbies) with a stinker (0-for-4, three Ks) but at least Wilber Sánchez stole a fourth base on the day, and earned a fourth walk!