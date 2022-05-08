Gamethread: White Sox at Red Sox

Good morning, everyone. Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate, including my own White Sox fan mother. (Hi, Mom!)

The Chicago White Sox will face the Boston Red Sox this morning in the series finale.

A win in today’s finale would secure the first three-game sweep of the season and bring the team above the .500 mark and avoid losing ground to the first-place Minnesota Twins, who take on the Oakland A’s this afternoon.

But no one said that was going to be easy.

Tony La Russa has given his Sunday lineup a curious shakeup. Leury García is rewarded for his .177 batting average by moving into the leadoff spot. Tim Anderson, who has slashed .400/.444/.520 in the last seven days, takes a seat to allow Danny Mendick to take over at shortstop.

The rest of the team lines up like this:

Oh. Did I mention that Dallas Keuchel is starting? Well, he is and will be using smoke and mirrors to try and fool this Red Sox lineup:

First pitch is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. CT and will be broadcast on NBC/Peacock. You can also hear the call on ESPN 1000 AM.