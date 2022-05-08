Gamethread: White Sox at Red Sox

Good morning, everyone. Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate, including my own White Sox fan mother. (Hi, Mom!)
Happy Mother's Day, #SoxMoms! pic.twitter.com/bEQIVKcMx5— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 8, 2022
The Chicago White Sox will face the Boston Red Sox this morning in the series finale.
A win in today’s finale would secure the first three-game sweep of the season and bring the team above the .500 mark and avoid losing ground to the first-place Minnesota Twins, who take on the Oakland A’s this afternoon.
But no one said that was going to be easy.
Tony La Russa has given his Sunday lineup a curious shakeup. Leury García is rewarded for his .177 batting average by moving into the leadoff spot. Tim Anderson, who has slashed .400/.444/.520 in the last seven days, takes a seat to allow Danny Mendick to take over at shortstop.
The rest of the team lines up like this:
Today's #WhiteSox starters at Fenway Park.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 8, 2022
⏰: 10:35 a.m. CT
: @peacockTV & @nbc
: @ESPN1000
: @FDSportsbook
: CWS to score first -132 pic.twitter.com/SWnj4ucYcY
Oh. Did I mention that Dallas Keuchel is starting? Well, he is and will be using smoke and mirrors to try and fool this Red Sox lineup:
Today's #RedSox starters. pic.twitter.com/6We6YJ5a1M— Red Sox (@RedSox) May 8, 2022
First pitch is scheduled for 10:35 a.m. CT and will be broadcast on NBC/Peacock. You can also hear the call on ESPN 1000 AM.
Loading comments...