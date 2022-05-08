Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Red Sox 2

Sunday morning baseball is here, and the White Sox looked to close out a back-to-back series sweep against the Boston Red Sox. Tony kicked off the day with his classic lineup hijinks to the surprise of none.

Obviously, everyone was super thrilled that Dallas was on the mound.

And, of course, he came out of the gate doing everything he could to make it difficult for himself.

Dallas Keuchel gets through some traffic on the bases.



Throws 26 pitches in the 1st — ESPN White Sox (@ESPNWhiteSox) May 8, 2022

He actually recovered nicely over the next couple of innings. Can someone check to see if he is feeling alright??

Three scoreless innings for Dallas Keuchel in Boston. Threw 26 pitches in first inning, 14 in second, six in third (three flyball outs). pic.twitter.com/4TEO4Jh7QD — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 8, 2022

The defense showed up pretty well behind Dallas today, even with a random assortment of players scattered around the field. Reese McGuire flexed a little behind home plate today.

A strike ‘em out, throw ‘em out?

In this economy? — jacki.eth (@zombie_jacki) May 8, 2022

Today, the White Sox offense actually decided to show up before the ninth inning. Some Danny Mendick bunt action triggered it.

Followed up by a HUGE two-run double from José to bring the sox up 3-0. He’s back!

It’s no longer April. Abreu is HEATING UP. — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) May 8, 2022

white sox manufacturing 3 runs early in the game i must be dreaming — Jan ⚾️ (@SouthSideJan) May 8, 2022

Fans still didn’t feel comfortable with this lead, however.

Need about 8 more runs before the Sox can feel safe, with Keuchel on the mound. — Jeremy (@jhoman29) May 8, 2022

"Dallas is pitching." - Joe McEwing, waving his arm — Sammy Davis Jr. 5000 (@SDJ5K) May 8, 2022

The Red Sox were struggling hardcore today. Though honestly, we White Sox fans know how they feel with their team in a major slump.

It doesn’t not make it funny that the Red Sox couldn’t hit Dallas Keuchel, though.

Let’s not forget the rare and long game delay due to an umpire change. Dad jokes are always fun, though.

Delay for umpire switch was about 18 minutes. Marty Foster is behind the plate now.



Keuchel hasn't pitched since this morning. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 8, 2022

But he did ... good??!

We are also unsure.

is dallas keuchel having a good game or are the red sox just in the middle of a brutal slump that we just had where literally nothing is going their way — hannah lamotta (@hannahlamotta) May 8, 2022

They really aren’t saying this ... but should they be?

Is Dallas Keuchel the ace of our staff?

Many are saying this — ꜱᴏᴜᴛʜꜱɪᴅᴇ ʙᴜɴᴛ ʙᴏʏᴢ (@SouthSider_79) May 8, 2022

No. :/ 3-2 Good Guys.

If you’re going to let Keuchel pitch to any team a third time, it needs to come with the understanding that after a hitter reaches, he should be done. That was not the case today. — Jordan Lazowski (@jlazowski14) May 8, 2022

Tired: Yasmani Grandal, the Walk God.

Wired: Yasmani Grandal, the Stolen Base God.

Yasmani Grandal stole a base? — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) May 8, 2022

Need to know the odds on a Grandal SB today — Matt Ramsey (@kdgg09) May 8, 2022

Baseball is a weird sport.

White Sox fans can agree that a bit more offense would be nice, though.

HOF Baseball Master Class coaching moves from Tony LaRussa for the bottom of the ninth inning, after a perfect Matt Foster eighth, is really rubbing White Sox fans the wrong way.

MATT FOSTER WOW WOW WOW. NAILS DUDE. #WhiteSox — TheMoncadaArmada (@HashTagWhiteSox) May 8, 2022

Where is Kendall Graveman? The #WhiteSox allocate all of their free agent budget toward relievers for moments like this. — James Fox (@JamesFox917) May 8, 2022

Two outs in the ninth, Tony switched to Rookie Bennett Sousa. Sox sweep in Boston. Shoutout to the pitching staff.

Well, the decision to Sousa worked.



The White Sox have won 6 games in a row without scoring more than 4 runs in any of them.



Thank you, pitching staff. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) May 8, 2022

In any event... BACK TO BACK SWEEPS, LET’S GOOOOOOO!