Kelly joins Moncada in Chicago

This afternoon, the White Sox confirmed that Yoán Moncada is back with the club after missing all season with an oblique strain. As an added bonus, reliever Joe Kelly will also join the team beginning tonight vs. Cleveland.

Offsetting Moncada’s return is Jake Burger heading back down to Charlotte so he can continue with regular third base (or second base?) reps, while space is made for Kelly by placing Aaron Bummer on the IL with a right knee strain.

Not that now that we are in May and the rosters have resumed their 26-spot limits, the injured list now returns to 15 days, rather than 10. Under pandemic circumstances in both 2020 and 2021, the IL was reduced to 10 days to allow for more roster flexibility.

Bummer has been struggling significantly with his control this season, betraying what we now know to be an injury to his (right) planting leg. He is counted on for key late-inning circumstances, so pairing his rest and rehab with Kelly’s return to the team should allow for no attrition in the pen, and for Bummer to get as healthy as he needs to contribute better to the club in the latter two-thirds of the season.

