Bird App Recap: Guardians 12, White Sox 9

White Sox fans — look who made it back to Chicago!

And in the lineup!

Guaranteed Rate Field has made some, uh, changes.

That's some big signage for Caesars in GRF pic.twitter.com/m7YupfH6S6 — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) May 9, 2022

Thankfully, the weather is warmer than it was in Boston over the weekend. (Take it from me, a person in attendance — it was very cold.)

Yo back, 75°, and @KOT4Q throwing out the first pitch — the vibes are immaculate pic.twitter.com/GTM1P0QYYo — Jan ⚾️ (@SouthSideJan) May 10, 2022

Michael Kopech is on the bump today.

Zach Plesac thinks having hair like Micheal Kopech is going to make him better than he is — Leury Garcia ‘22 World Series MVP (@scouseviking97) May 10, 2022

Things you love to see:

First play of the game and Yoan Moncada makes a sick play at third base.



Love this guy. — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) May 10, 2022

Gavin Sheets missed a line drive to right, giving the Guardians their first run.

Gavin Sheets just committed such a bad error that the broadcast guy said "Are you shitting me?" on the air pic.twitter.com/EP7N0EdhBn — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) May 10, 2022

put in engel now or i will perish — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) May 10, 2022

Bad news for fans of White Sox third baseman and international pop star Yoán Moncada:

Heartbreaking news: Yoan Moncada did not walk up to Desastre Personal. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) May 10, 2022

For those who had Moncada getting hit on a 0-2 pitch in his first plate appearance, you called it right. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) May 10, 2022

Yasmani Grandal walk counter: 1

The bases are loaded! For... Gavin Sheets.

#WildPitchOffense saves Gavin from utter failure! — GoreManiax (@Leonard42) May 10, 2022

With one run in from #WildPitchOffense, Sheets goes deep and the good guys go up 4-1.

Sheets just told us all to eat shit — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) May 10, 2022

Zach Plesac has been not so great against the White Sox.

Speaking of warming up, Kopech started off with a high pitch count (nine additional pitches in the first inning after Sheet’s error) but started figuring it out in the third inning.

Kopech hasn't had great command tonight but he's coaxed some really awful swings tonight. — Connor McKnight (@C1McKnight) May 10, 2022

Michael Kopech, Elevated 96mph Fastball...and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/3CKg7mpCxY — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 10, 2022

It is extremely cool and that Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech are real and spectacular this season. — Please DFA Dallas (@NorthSideSoxPod) May 10, 2022

Enough about Kopech for just a while. It’s A.J. Pollock time.

Whoever swapped Pollock out for late stage Francoeur you’ve had your laughs please reverse it — Nick (@Nick_BPSS) May 10, 2022

With Kopech’s no-hitter bid over in the fifth, the White Sox decide to make errors to put runners in scoring position with what would routinely be an out at first.

Have we tried not making errors? — John is Everley’s Dad (@Mr_Jay369) May 10, 2022

Champions pick up their teammates when they fall short. Michael Talbert Kopech is that dude — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) May 10, 2022

Is Moncada back again?

First hit for Yoan!! — Alexis ️‍⚧️ (at follow limit) (@satavvibes) May 10, 2022

How did that turn out you might ask...

Moncada stranded. Major 2019 vibes. — InSOXicatedFan (Mick) (@InSOXicatedFan) May 10, 2022

After a dominant six innings with Kopech, Joe Kelly warms up in the bullpen.

Michael Kopech leads all qualified MLB starting pitchers with a 0.93 ERA. #WhiteSox — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) May 10, 2022

Joe Kelly up in the Sox' 'pen. His South Side debut appears imminent, as does the end of a brilliant night by Kopech. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) May 10, 2022

With a quick three outs, it’s finally time.

Joe Kelly Joe Kelly Joe Kelly Joe Kelly Joe Kelly *gasp* JOEKELLYJOEKELLYJOEKELLYJOEKELLYJOEKELLY — colleen (@colleensullivan) May 10, 2022

Great question, Keelin.

Why is our team so hot? — Keelin (@Keelin_12ft) May 10, 2022

More errors put Kelly above 20 pitches, and that’s not ideal.

joe kelly said i can’t depend on y’all ima take it there myself — (@likedemolition) May 10, 2022

The Sox take advantage of an error and go up 5-1, sending Plesac out of the game in the seventh.

José Ramírez is not having a good night, going 0-4 so far.

Nice to see a quiet Ramirez game — Javier Placencia (@javwho1) May 10, 2022

Matt Foster ekes out of the inning with one run scored but stayed tough as nails against Franmil Reyes for the last out of the eighth.

I just hope Gavin Sheets feels better.

Amed Rosario may be back in the infield tomorrow pic.twitter.com/dgCtXWEjwW — Casey Drottar (@CDrottar19) May 10, 2022

Pollock found the heater he liked — getting his first home run in a Sox uniform.

Everyone seems to be having fun.

This game is just lovely — Simi (@the_simster) May 10, 2022

One home run and many errors later... (8-4 White Sox, but still.)

What even is defense — Adam (@A_C_Green88) May 10, 2022

Unlike the US Government, the Chicago White Sox defense has failed to bail Banks out. — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) May 10, 2022

Liam Hendriks steps with two runners on and two outs.

Lock. It. Down. Liam. — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) May 10, 2022

Hendriks did not lock it down but instead allowed Josh Naylor to tie it up with a grand slam.

It would be very White Sox to finally score more than 4 runs and blow a big lead. — Luis Robert Barons (@FlyerSox) May 10, 2022

In true White Sox fashion, drama occurs. Bases loaded, with two-out, at the bottom of the ninth, Adam Engel at the plate.

Bases loaded — ⚾️ ... LSCMA, CPhT (@grayeyesdontlie) May 10, 2022

And we’re going into extras. At least the White Sox have the King of Speed on second as Engel had the last out.

This one game alone has taken at least 10 years off of my life — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) May 10, 2022

I imagine that every day White Sox fans wake up and say "please let my team be normal." And every day, the baseball gods strike that hope down in frankly astonishing ways — Tipping Pitches (@tipping_pitches) May 10, 2022

So where are we at? Once again, bases loaded and tied 9-9 in the bottom of the tenth. And we’re on to extras once again.

Meanwhile...

Reynaldo López left tonight's game with low back tightness. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 10, 2022

Josh Naylor, aka the Sox Killer, did it again and has driven in eight tonight. Final score: 12-9 bad guys.

MICHAEL KOPECH DESERVED THE WIN — Al Says: sox win (@baseball_gal_al) May 10, 2022