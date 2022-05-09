 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bird App Recap: Guardians 12, White Sox 9

Worst rollercoaster ride ever.

By Chrystal O'Keefe
White Sox fans — look who made it back to Chicago!

And in the lineup!

Guaranteed Rate Field has made some, uh, changes.

Thankfully, the weather is warmer than it was in Boston over the weekend. (Take it from me, a person in attendance — it was very cold.)

Michael Kopech is on the bump today.

Things you love to see:

Gavin Sheets missed a line drive to right, giving the Guardians their first run.

Bad news for fans of White Sox third baseman and international pop star Yoán Moncada:

Yasmani Grandal walk counter: 1

The bases are loaded! For... Gavin Sheets.

With one run in from #WildPitchOffense, Sheets goes deep and the good guys go up 4-1.

Zach Plesac has been not so great against the White Sox.

Speaking of warming up, Kopech started off with a high pitch count (nine additional pitches in the first inning after Sheet’s error) but started figuring it out in the third inning.

Enough about Kopech for just a while. It’s A.J. Pollock time.

With Kopech’s no-hitter bid over in the fifth, the White Sox decide to make errors to put runners in scoring position with what would routinely be an out at first.

Is Moncada back again?

How did that turn out you might ask...

After a dominant six innings with Kopech, Joe Kelly warms up in the bullpen.

With a quick three outs, it’s finally time.

Great question, Keelin.

More errors put Kelly above 20 pitches, and that’s not ideal.

The Sox take advantage of an error and go up 5-1, sending Plesac out of the game in the seventh.

José Ramírez is not having a good night, going 0-4 so far.

Matt Foster ekes out of the inning with one run scored but stayed tough as nails against Franmil Reyes for the last out of the eighth.

I just hope Gavin Sheets feels better.

Pollock found the heater he liked — getting his first home run in a Sox uniform.

Everyone seems to be having fun.

One home run and many errors later... (8-4 White Sox, but still.)

Liam Hendriks steps with two runners on and two outs.

Hendriks did not lock it down but instead allowed Josh Naylor to tie it up with a grand slam.

In true White Sox fashion, drama occurs. Bases loaded, with two-out, at the bottom of the ninth, Adam Engel at the plate.

And we’re going into extras. At least the White Sox have the King of Speed on second as Engel had the last out.

So where are we at? Once again, bases loaded and tied 9-9 in the bottom of the tenth. And we’re on to extras once again.

Meanwhile...

Josh Naylor, aka the Sox Killer, did it again and has driven in eight tonight. Final score: 12-9 bad guys.

