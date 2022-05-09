Gamethread: Guardians at White Sox

The White Sox (14-13) will look to keep the good times rolling as they host the Guardians (14-14). The South Siders enter with a six-game win streak, easily their longest of the young season. This will be the beginning of a seven-game home stand for the White Sox, who will also host the Yankees (20-8) this week.

The White Sox and Guardians have played three games against each other this season. Those three games were played in Cleveland, and they went quite poorly for the White Sox. In that series, the Guardians won all three games, outscoring the White Sox by a score of 19-5. The South Siders can only go up from there.

Michael Kopech will start on the mound for the White Sox. He is off to a fast start this season, as he enters with a 1.17 ERA, a 3.18 xERA, and a 2.64 FIP. As a result, he is already a 0.6-fWAR pitcher through 23 innings.

Zach Plesac, 27, will start for the Guardians. Through 26 1⁄ 3 innings, Plesac has a 4.44 ERA, a 5.73 xERA, and a 4.75 FIP, rendering him a 0.0-fWAR pitcher. Considering the low-scoring nature of baseball so far in 2022, Plesac’s season is not going as he hoped it would. However, the White Sox will need to take advantage of his mistakes, which is easier said than done for an offense that is slashing only .216/.266/.332 against right-handed pitching.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

It's so good to be back in the city that never sleeps.



Heading to the Bronx soon!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/N0KnxfRqfc — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) May 9, 2022

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 7:10 p.m. Central. NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage.