Today in White Sox History: June 1

1914

Talk about an impressive beginning to a baseball career: Future White Sox Hall-of-Famer Urban “Red” Faber started for the first time in the big leagues, going 12 1⁄ 3 innings in Detroit before losing, 2-1. Faber gave up 11 hits and walked seven Tigers, yet wiggled out of most jams. He didn’t give up his first run until the 11th inning.

1937

White Sox pitcher Bill “Bullfrog” Dietrich hurled a no-hitter at the expense of the St. Louis Browns. He won the game, played in Comiskey Park, 8-0, with the game taking fewer than two hours to play. Dietrich got run support from both Mike Kreevich and Dixie Walker, who each knocked in three runs on the afternoon. Dietrich walked two and struck out five.

Back in 2012, larry wrote in detail about this improbable no-hitter.

1985

Carlton Fisk slammed his fifth home run in four games, hitting a two-run shot off of Kansas City’s Bret Saberhagen in a game the White Sox won, 8-7. Fisk drove in 12 runs in that stretch, and served notice that 1985 was going to be his best year in a Chicago uniform. He’d finish the year with 37 homers and 107 RBIs — both career highs.

2016

It had been 50 years since a White Sox pitcher had this happen: In the top of the 13th inning in New York against the Mets, relief pitcher Matt Albers led off with a ringing double to left-center, the first extra-base hit of his career. He’d eventually come around to score the eventual game-winning run, thanks to a sacrifice fly from José Abreu.

The Sox won the game, 2-1, with Albers throwing two innings to get the win. The last time a White Sox pitcher scored the game-winning run and got the win in extra innings was Bob Locker against the Angels on Aug. 7, 1966. The Sox won that game in 10 innings, 9-8.