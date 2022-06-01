SSS on the Farm Podcast 28 — Weekly MVP review, with focus on Yolbert Sánchez and Kohl Simas

Sure, we’re running a victory lap over Darren getting GM Rick Hahn to dump Dallas Keuchel, why shouldn’t we? OK, there were other things to talk about, as well:

How big a drag is it to have covered this lousy system for five seasons now?

Darren offers hope, though: diamonds in the rough

Yolbert Sánchez is still not in the majors; is Darren getting impatient?

Lenyn Sosa is still not in Triple-A; is Darren getting impatient?

Terrell Tatum’s odd profile, in a small sample size

The majesty and mastery of Kohl Simas’ first two pro seasons

Is Simas already considered a legit prospect, or does he need to succeed in High-A first?

Eagerly awaiting (?) the start (?) of the Arizona Complex League

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.