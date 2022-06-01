SSS on the Farm Podcast 28 — Weekly MVP review, with focus on Yolbert Sánchez and Kohl Simas

Sure, we’re running a victory lap over Darren getting GM Rick Hahn to dump Dallas Keuchel, why shouldn’t we? OK, there were other things to talk about, as well:
- How big a drag is it to have covered this lousy system for five seasons now?
- Darren offers hope, though: diamonds in the rough
- Yolbert Sánchez is still not in the majors; is Darren getting impatient?
- Lenyn Sosa is still not in Triple-A; is Darren getting impatient?
- Terrell Tatum’s odd profile, in a small sample size
- The majesty and mastery of Kohl Simas’ first two pro seasons
- Is Simas already considered a legit prospect, or does he need to succeed in High-A first?
- Eagerly awaiting (?) the start (?) of the Arizona Complex League
Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:
or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.
Loading comments...