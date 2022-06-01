Bird App Recap: Blue Jays 7, White Sox 3

The White Sox have a lineup, that’s for sure.

A few fans actually crossed the border for the series!

I feel obligated to show you where @jasonbenetti is sitting since he was so kind enough to show you all where I was sitting pic.twitter.com/q4nDIKh28Y — Michael Shure (@shure_michael) June 1, 2022

Our giant friend Jeff is watching from the other side of the country.

I always love when the White Sox play in my country. — Jeff the Giant (@SoxofWhite) June 1, 2022

AJ Pollock got things started the right way, 1-0 Good Guys!

AJ POLLOCK WITH A LEAD OFF HR pic.twitter.com/gKVg6H81t9 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 1, 2022

Okay this is the AJ Pollack we traded for — Danny Hacker *Signed Up For This* (@theGREATdanny94) June 1, 2022

But this is the White Sox, and they’re playing a good Blue Jays team. So, a quick 1-1.

It was nice to have fun for ~5 min tho right? Enjoying the ride, if you will — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) June 1, 2022

Jason and Gordon had a lot to say about last night.

Are they really defending this play from Mendick yesterday? — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) June 1, 2022

Michael Kopech started struggling early.

Das a lotta red....Let's calm it down a bit ,Mikey. pic.twitter.com/3xinwKdexf — White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) June 1, 2022

Kopech already at 40 pitches. Gonna be an early pen day. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 1, 2022

Things are getting ugly early.

me and the white sox pic.twitter.com/DUEX6WcwzL — Jan ⚾️ (@SouthSideJan) June 1, 2022

Just hit a grand slam so I can watch something else — Sammy Davis Jr. 5000 (@SDJ5K) June 1, 2022

Danny Mendick gets a hit, improving to 3-for-5 in the series so far. Naturally, he was out on a double play with Pollock at bat.

Mendick has been swinging the bat pretty well lately. Just, uh, don't give him any leeway on the bases — Mark Bussey (@Mark_Bussey) June 1, 2022

Kopech is still struggling. And still in, for whatever reason. It’s now 5-1, Bad Guys.

Can’t believe his ERA is above 2 now. RIP Cy Young hopes. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) June 2, 2022

Kopech is good, but walks get him in trouble at least one inning a game. Today it blew the game wide open. Blue Jays are not the team to give free passes to — ~Greg Lester~ (@GregLester1) June 2, 2022

Sums it all up doesn’t it? Just needs the Curb music…#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/kilCvqqXwU — Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) June 2, 2022

With a great hit from Andrew Vaughn and a Pito bomb, we’re sort of back in the game.

Don’t look now but Abreu is heating up #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Y1BIADBMXl — Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) June 2, 2022

Followed directly by a Jake Burger double!

So did all the people on my timeline that said they were turning off the White Sox game come back yet? @SouthsideZo #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/5kgcd9ffk7 — The Reverend KFidds (@KFidds) June 2, 2022

Thank goodness José Abreu is on the White Sox.

Hall of Fame company. pic.twitter.com/Rv8KT9DRjK — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 2, 2022

I hate to ask, but when will Steve Stone be back? Or is there anyone else that can sub in?

Are we getting any @Stacey21King broadcasts this season?



Is this where I put in my request for one? — colleen (@colleensullivan) June 2, 2022

Kopech out, Crick in.

Crick looks like a 40 year old suburban firefighter with 4 daughters that plays pickup basketball at the local community center — Johnny Whitesox (@juicyjmac10) June 2, 2022

Kyle Crick seems to be dealing, and Reese McGuire is throwing runners out. What a concept!

Are we allowed to throw out runners trying to steal bases? — #WhiteHotSox (@mmaxwelljr) June 2, 2022

Abreu stays good as well.

Alright, wake me up when Vaughn and Abreu bat again. — BZ (@SoxInsane) June 2, 2022

There was a lot of anger about what might have been a blown call.

Vlad was out there IMO — White Sox UK (@WhiteSox_UK) June 2, 2022

Frustrations mount once again.

Abreu rolled over ball 4 on a 3-1 count with the bases loaded for a weak ground out. That, my friends, is the 2022 White Sox offense in a nutshell. — Larrold Boa (@Larry_Boa) June 2, 2022

And new managerial prospects are being discussed.

Can this cat can come in and finish the season managing? pic.twitter.com/The0HahNta — Nothing in Granger But a Hawk (Harrelson) ⚾️ (@Chalsa01) June 2, 2022

It’s been a really fun night on the Bird App.

There are currently 330 hitters on MLB active rosters. 445 players have walked since Leury Garcia last walked on 4-21, 93 at bats ago. Over 40 days, he has a lower OBP (.211) than BA (.215) — Trevor Lines (@tlines2) June 2, 2022

Hey look, another game the white sox are going to lose because they can’t get RISP to actually cross the plate — Al Says: Sox Win, KOPECH WINS (@baseball_gal_al) June 2, 2022

The white sox are now paying the most expensive bullpen in baseball to keep games close — Dzikhead (@Dzikhead) June 2, 2022

the fact of the matter is, it's extremely easy to beat the white sox — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) June 2, 2022

By the way, our group therapy episode will be out soon.

White Sox group therapy session number two coming your way soon ft. @chrystal_ok @SoxTwitt3r and a during his workout @pinetarkeyboard pic.twitter.com/KV2CCGExix — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) June 2, 2022

Are the White Sox bad...? Many people are saying this.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. annihilated a Bennett Sousa fastball for a 2 Run HR. Jays lead 7-3 in the 8th inning. — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) June 2, 2022

Hey, at least we have a high-energy manager in TLR to pump our White Sox up to get out of this slump. — David I (@ChiSoxFanDave) June 2, 2022

Injuries have to be taken into account for sure but as of right now this isn't a good team. — Nikko (@TweetsByNikko) June 2, 2022

Why do I put myself through the torture of watching this team every night hoping for a different outcome? #WhiteSox — Melissa (@soxmom72) June 2, 2022

