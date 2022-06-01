Bird App Recap: Blue Jays 7, White Sox 3

The White Sox have a lineup, that’s for sure.
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters in Toronto.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 1, 2022
A few fans actually crossed the border for the series!
Tonight’s seat. pic.twitter.com/rGDeAaGrGc— Brew Hand Luke (@BrewHandLuke) June 1, 2022
I feel obligated to show you where @jasonbenetti is sitting since he was so kind enough to show you all where I was sitting pic.twitter.com/q4nDIKh28Y— Michael Shure (@shure_michael) June 1, 2022
Our giant friend Jeff is watching from the other side of the country.
I always love when the White Sox play in my country.— Jeff the Giant (@SoxofWhite) June 1, 2022
AJ Pollock got things started the right way, 1-0 Good Guys!
AJ POLLOCK WITH A LEAD OFF HR pic.twitter.com/gKVg6H81t9— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 1, 2022
Okay this is the AJ Pollack we traded for— Danny Hacker *Signed Up For This* (@theGREATdanny94) June 1, 2022
But this is the White Sox, and they’re playing a good Blue Jays team. So, a quick 1-1.
It was nice to have fun for ~5 min tho right? Enjoying the ride, if you will— Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) June 1, 2022
Jason and Gordon had a lot to say about last night.
Are they really defending this play from Mendick yesterday?— BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) June 1, 2022
Michael Kopech started struggling early.
Das a lotta red....Let's calm it down a bit ,Mikey. pic.twitter.com/3xinwKdexf— White Sox Twitt3r's Heel Turn (@SoxTwitt3r) June 1, 2022
Kopech already at 40 pitches. Gonna be an early pen day.— White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 1, 2022
Things are getting ugly early.
me and the white sox pic.twitter.com/DUEX6WcwzL— Jan ⚾️ (@SouthSideJan) June 1, 2022
Just hit a grand slam so I can watch something else— Sammy Davis Jr. 5000 (@SDJ5K) June 1, 2022
Danny Mendick gets a hit, improving to 3-for-5 in the series so far. Naturally, he was out on a double play with Pollock at bat.
Mendick has been swinging the bat pretty well lately. Just, uh, don't give him any leeway on the bases— Mark Bussey (@Mark_Bussey) June 1, 2022
Kopech is still struggling. And still in, for whatever reason. It’s now 5-1, Bad Guys.
Can’t believe his ERA is above 2 now. RIP Cy Young hopes.— The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) June 2, 2022
Kopech is good, but walks get him in trouble at least one inning a game. Today it blew the game wide open. Blue Jays are not the team to give free passes to— ~Greg Lester~ (@GregLester1) June 2, 2022
Sums it all up doesn’t it? Just needs the Curb music…#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/kilCvqqXwU— Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) June 2, 2022
With a great hit from Andrew Vaughn and a Pito bomb, we’re sort of back in the game.
Don’t look now but Abreu is heating up #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Y1BIADBMXl— Drew Bogs (@DrewBogs623) June 2, 2022
Followed directly by a Jake Burger double!
So did all the people on my timeline that said they were turning off the White Sox game come back yet? @SouthsideZo #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/5kgcd9ffk7— The Reverend KFidds (@KFidds) June 2, 2022
Thank goodness José Abreu is on the White Sox.
Hall of Fame company. pic.twitter.com/Rv8KT9DRjK— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 2, 2022
I hate to ask, but when will Steve Stone be back? Or is there anyone else that can sub in?
Are we getting any @Stacey21King broadcasts this season?— colleen (@colleensullivan) June 2, 2022
Is this where I put in my request for one?
Kopech out, Crick in.
Crick looks like a 40 year old suburban firefighter with 4 daughters that plays pickup basketball at the local community center— Johnny Whitesox (@juicyjmac10) June 2, 2022
Kyle Crick seems to be dealing, and Reese McGuire is throwing runners out. What a concept!
Are we allowed to throw out runners trying to steal bases?— #WhiteHotSox (@mmaxwelljr) June 2, 2022
Abreu stays good as well.
Did somebody tell Abreu that today was August 1st? #ChangeTheGame #WhiteSox #MVPITO pic.twitter.com/n7fMLCdi8a— Sox-Side Pride (@SoxSidePride420) June 2, 2022
Alright, wake me up when Vaughn and Abreu bat again.— BZ (@SoxInsane) June 2, 2022
There was a lot of anger about what might have been a blown call.
Vlad was out there IMO— White Sox UK (@WhiteSox_UK) June 2, 2022
Frustrations mount once again.
Abreu rolled over ball 4 on a 3-1 count with the bases loaded for a weak ground out. That, my friends, is the 2022 White Sox offense in a nutshell.— Larrold Boa (@Larry_Boa) June 2, 2022
And new managerial prospects are being discussed.
Can this cat can come in and finish the season managing? pic.twitter.com/The0HahNta— Nothing in Granger But a Hawk (Harrelson) ⚾️ (@Chalsa01) June 2, 2022
It’s been a really fun night on the Bird App.
There are currently 330 hitters on MLB active rosters. 445 players have walked since Leury Garcia last walked on 4-21, 93 at bats ago. Over 40 days, he has a lower OBP (.211) than BA (.215)— Trevor Lines (@tlines2) June 2, 2022
Hey look, another game the white sox are going to lose because they can’t get RISP to actually cross the plate— Al Says: Sox Win, KOPECH WINS (@baseball_gal_al) June 2, 2022
The white sox are now paying the most expensive bullpen in baseball to keep games close— Dzikhead (@Dzikhead) June 2, 2022
the fact of the matter is, it's extremely easy to beat the white sox— North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) June 2, 2022
By the way, our group therapy episode will be out soon.
White Sox group therapy session number two coming your way soon ft. @chrystal_ok @SoxTwitt3r and a during his workout @pinetarkeyboard pic.twitter.com/KV2CCGExix— North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) June 2, 2022
Are the White Sox bad...? Many people are saying this.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. annihilated a Bennett Sousa fastball for a 2 Run HR. Jays lead 7-3 in the 8th inning.— CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) June 2, 2022
Hey, at least we have a high-energy manager in TLR to pump our White Sox up to get out of this slump.— David I (@ChiSoxFanDave) June 2, 2022
Injuries have to be taken into account for sure but as of right now this isn't a good team.— Nikko (@TweetsByNikko) June 2, 2022
Why do I put myself through the torture of watching this team every night hoping for a different outcome? #WhiteSox— Melissa (@soxmom72) June 2, 2022
How do we feel Sox fans?
This is the most disappointed I’ve been in quite some time.— scott (@LUCASGlOLITO) June 2, 2022
