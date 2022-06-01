White Sox Minor League Update: June 1

There is not much to see here. The Redbirds destroyed the Knights, and that is pretty much all there is to it.

Eloy Jiménez had an unremarkable performance in his return to action, as he went 1-for-4 with a single.

Jiménez never made it around to score, and neither did any of his teammates. Yolbert Sánchez led the way for the offense, getting two of the team’s hits and the team’s only extra-base hit. He also committed his sixth error of the season, starting again at second base as he points to a promotion to Chicago sooner than later.

On the other side, starter John Parke had a rough day, allowing six runs (all earned) in 5 2⁄ 3 innings. The Redbirds got on the board in the top of the first, when a wild pitch allowed the first run to score. Memphis never looked back.

As poor as Parke’s final stats were, the relievers had an even worse day. Yoán Aybar was the only Charlotte pitcher who had a strong performance, as he pitched 1 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Yolbert Sánchez: 2-for-4, 2B

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? John Parke: 5 2⁄3 IP, 6 ER, 8 H, 2 BB, 3 K

Rafael Dolis: 1⁄3 IP, 4 ER, 4 H, 0 BB, 0 K

Kade McClure: 1 2⁄3 IP, 4 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 1 K

Everything that Charlotte did wrong, Birmingham did right tonight, as the Barons offense did not mess around in this one, scoring a lopsided victory on the road against Tennessee.

With one out in the top of the first, Lenyn Sosa doubled, and later in the inning, Xavier Fernández drove him in with a single. That gave the Barons a lead that they held onto the rest of the game.

The Barons were not nearly done scoring, however. They went right back to work in the second inning, when they put the game out of reach. With nobody out, Raudy Read launched a two-run homer to extend Birmingham’s lead to three.

(•_•)

<) )╯ RAU

/ \



( •_•)

\( (> DY

/ \



(•_•)

<) )╯ READ

/ \ pic.twitter.com/kOboGMisJy — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 1, 2022

Then, with one out, Sosa delivered another hit. This one drove in a pair, as he singled home D.J. Burt and José Rodríguez.

Meanwhile, Declan Cronin was the opener, and he delivered a scoreless first inning. Jason Bilous was the bulk guy for the game, and like Cronin, he did his job admirably: In five innings, Bilous only allowed one run, which was easily good enough to preserve the lead.

Down the stretch, the Barons padded their lead with a home run by Yoelqui Céspedes.

Céspedes. Gravy.



Birmingham 8, Tennessee 1 | Mid 7 pic.twitter.com/c6ftbdZEum — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 2, 2022

The Barons also got run-scoring doubles from Rodríguez and Sosa.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Jason Bilous: 5 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 K

Lenyn Sosa: 3-for-6, 2 2B, 3 RBI

Yoelqui Céspedes: 3-for-5, HR, 2 2B, 2 RBI

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Garrett Davila: 1 1⁄3 IP, 3 ER, 3 H, 4 BB, 1 K

The pitching was outstanding on both sides, but unlike the Drive, the Dash managed to get on the board.

Matthew Thompson had a terrific outing for Winston-Salem despite getting only two strikeouts. The Drive had a tough time solving him, as they were only able to make soft contact. In fact, Greenville only got one hit against him (a single in the third inning by Ceddanne Rafaela).

Right-handed reliever Garrett Schoenle, the only other pitcher to appear in the game for the Dash, was also fantastic. Schoenle did not allow any hits in 3 1⁄ 3 innings, and the only Drive hitter to reach base against him was Nick Decker, who walked.

Due to the superb performances by Thompson and Schoenle, the bar was quite low for the Dash offense. Greenville’s pitching staff kept the Dash completely off the bases most innings, but the bottom of the third was different. With one out, Moises Castillo doubled, and with two outs, Oscar Colás drove in the decisive run with a triple to right.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Oscar Colás: 1-for-4, 3B, RBI, outfield assist

Matthew Thompson: 5 2⁄3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 3 BB, 2 K

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Duke Ellis: 0-for-4, 2 K

Luis Curbelo: 0-for-3, 2 K

The GreenJackets made it interesting in the ninth, but ultimately, the Cannon Ballers held on for a 7-6 victory.

Indiana Hoosier Tommy Sommer got the start for the Cannon Ballers, and he had a decent outing. Sommer ran into trouble in the third inning, but was excellent besides that. During that tough third, Sommer allowed three singles and issued one walk. Augusta scored three runs that inning, though one of those was unearned due to an error by right fielder DJ Gladney.

Sommer lasted five innings, and in the four innings besides the third, he only allowed one GreenJacket to reach base safely, and that hitter did so on a single. The GreenJackets struggled to make sharp contact against Sommer, who did not allow any extra-base hits.

On the offensive side, it was a great evening for the Cannon Ballers. Wes Kath set the table in the top of the first with a one-out single. Colson Montgomery followed with a ground-rule double, and Gladney drove in Kath with a ground out to make it 1-0. In the third, James Beard led off with a double, and Montgomery came through with a two-out RBI single.

At the beginning of the sixth, Kannapolis was trailing by a score of 3-2. However, Gladney followed up Montgomery’s third hit of the day with a two-run homer to put the Cannon Ballers back in front. Kannapolis added a pair of insurance runs in the seventh, when Beard drove in a run with a single, and Montgomery hit a sacrifice fly.

The ninth inning was a chaotic one, as both teams got on the board. Still leading by a score of 6-3, Beard hit his third home run of the year to extend the lead to four. That insurance run turned out to be important. Haylen Green took over on the mound for Kannapolis to open the bottom of the ninth, and he allowed three runs, though all of them were unearned. With runners on first and second with one out, an error by Montgomery resulted in the bases loading up. The Cannon Ballers got a force out at home for the second out, but if Montgomery had made the previous play, the game would have been over. With two outs, Augusta put three runs on the board, but Green managed to close the game with a ground out.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Colson Montgomery: 3-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI

James Beard: 3-for-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI

DJ Gladney: 1-for-4, HR 3 RBI

