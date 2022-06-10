Sharing Sox Podcast 71: Managerial Malpractice Edition

It is often good to go against the tide of public opinion, but this definitely is not one of those times where the White Sox are concerned, so SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, join the throng attacking the HOFBP for the infamous intentional walk on a 1-2 count, the in-your-face defense thereof, and his seemingly endless string of bizarre and harmful managerial actions.

Not that the throng will in any way influence the decisions of the HOFBP, nor of the 86-year-old man who will keep said HOFBP employed until at least one of them dies.

Of course, in between the two aforementioned arrogant jerks stand two empty suits, which raises the question of where Rick Hahn and Ken Williams misplaced their self-respect and testosterone. Will they ever speak out, or, better yet, resign in protest of the situation? Of course not — that’s why their suits are empty — but we felt it necessary to ask.

As for the White Sox players, well, the less said the better in most cases, but we say a lot anyway, from lamenting the worst defense in MLB to decrying being 30th in walks received while next-to-worst in walks issued.

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

