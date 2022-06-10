Today in White Sox History: June 10

1952

White Sox outfielder Sam Mele set the franchise record with six RBIs — in one inning. In the fourth inning of a game at Philadelphia, Mele hit a three-run homer, then batted again and knocked in three more with a triple. The Sox scored 12 runs in that frame (six unearned), and wound up winning it, 15-4.

Also on this day, Charlie Comiskey Jr. comes back to the White Sox as their vice president, re-elected to the board after being away for five months due to ongoing Comiskey family turmoil.

1961

With owner Bill Veeck in ill health, his group sold the White Sox to Chicagoan Art Allyn. Veeck only owned the club for two-and-a-half years the first time around.

On the same day of the sale, the Sox made an eight-player deal that netted the team pitchers Ray Herbert, Don Larsen, infielder Andy Caray and outfielder Al Pilarcik from Kansas City. One week later, the Sox began a 12-game winning streak that saved their season. They beat up Minnesota, Cleveland, Washington and Detroit during it. They’d rebound from last place in May to finish fourth, at 86-76-1.

Herbert went on to win 20 games in 1962.

1964

A feud developed between Gold Glove outfielder Jim Landis and White Sox management. Sox fans, along with sports reporter/columnist Bill Gleason, organized a “Jim Landis Night” for the player, but it wasn’t recognized by the team and Landis was held out of the lineup by manager Al Lopez in favor of Minnie Miñoso. Sox fans showered the outfield with envelopes containing money for Landis — only to have Miñoso pick them up and tuck them into his pocket!

The Sox won the game, 2-1.

2011

White Sox first baseman Paul Konerko set a franchise record when he got an extra-base hit in his ninth consecutive game. The streak started on May 30 in Boston, and included games against Detroit, Seattle and Oakland. In that time frame, Konerko bashed six home runs and three doubles, driving in 12 runs.