Gamethread: Rangers at White Sox

After yesterday’s intentional walk disaster, the Chicago White Sox (26-29) remain at home to start a weekend set against the Texas Rangers (26-30).

Unable to provide the lefty power bat the Sox desperately need, a roster move was made for Gavin Sheets:

Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. Texas, the #WhiteSox optioned infielder/outfielder Gavin Sheets to Class AAA Charlotte and recalled right-handed pitcher Jimmy Lambert from Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 10, 2022

Jimmy Lambert returns to the South Side.

Reynaldo López also returns to the mound this evening as a starting pitcher. In 21 games in relief this year, ReyLo is 4-1 with a 4.30 ERA (4.23 xERA) in 23 innings pitched.

López will share the mound with Matt Bush. Bush, another bullpen arm like ReyLo, has started two games previously this year. Over the course of his 24 total games, Bush owns a 2-1 record and a 4.22 ERA (2.87 xERA) in 21 1⁄ 3 innings.

As for the offense, this is how the Good Guys will line up this evening:

AJ Pollock is back in the leadoff spot, and it’s a pretty OK batting order. With Sheets being optioned, I do believe Josh Harrison’s time is coming to a close.

The Bad Guys will line up like so:

Weekend series with the White Sox. pic.twitter.com/4YDoYMSoi7 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) June 10, 2022

Old friend Marcus Semien leads off for the Rangers, and he is slowly starting to move out of his season slump. His offseason trade buddy in Corey Seager bats second, and former White Sox farmhand Steele Walker starts in right field.

It’s a 7:10 p.m. CT start on the South Side. NBC Sports Chicago has your broadcast coverage. Let’s start the weekend off with a win!