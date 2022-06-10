Bird App Recap: Are The Boys Back in Town?

Still reeling from yesterday, so let’s start out with some objectively good things, just in case the game gets off the rails again.

Lance Lynn has yet to make his season debut after undergoing knee surgery in April.https://t.co/HfybD20Iz1 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 11, 2022

This kid is wild for this pic.twitter.com/AStJmqBo9i — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) June 11, 2022

Alright. Here. We. Go.

Time to watch my favorite team be horribly managed by an old fart #108ing pic.twitter.com/ifJi9W1Ffr — Alexis ☾ (@lexlopez_) June 11, 2022

One inning in, and enthusiasm is waning.

Sox suck still — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) June 11, 2022

Blink and you missed two stellar innings from Reynaldo López. Maybe this kid can be a starter one day?

20 minutes after the game started. pic.twitter.com/W6TmtWfSW3 — MSS (@MySoxSummer) June 11, 2022

Speaking of kids with a future:

BURGER IS THE BEST PLAYER IN BASEBALL — Alexis ️‍⚧️ (check pinned) (@satavvibes) June 11, 2022

Photo presented without comment

A Steele Walker sighting!

Steele Walker has 1 home run with the Texas Rangers so far this season in 14 plate appearances.



Nomar Mazara hit one home run with the White Sox at all.



Yes, they were traded for each other. — Southside Showdown (@SoxShowdown) June 11, 2022

I’m not an expert, but this seems un-good

Still not an expert, but I’m pretty sure this is meaningless.

Have we exhausted every other statistic? pic.twitter.com/SOvygUPqYA — colleen (@colleensullivan) June 11, 2022

Same, but for the White Sox.

Can we get some ppl on base when we hit home runs please — Canyon ✭ (@CanyonDC4L) June 11, 2022

Life comes at you fast. Happy birthday, Southpaw!

Is someone gonna tell Southpaw that Sunday will mean he can’t yet drink but he can go off to war — Roxy (@Roxy__Virginia) June 11, 2022

I don’t take sucker bets, no thanks.

i’m fairly certain if u gave me a week to figure out how to throw a slider i could get luis robert to chase at one — gd (@YerminChevrolet) June 11, 2022

He may not be able to lay off sliders, but we all love Luis Robert. #WildThrowOffense

me 2 — janice (@scuriiosa) June 11, 2022

I missed this version of Yasmani.

Havent used this one in a bit pic.twitter.com/hGqPFkF6Dd — baby nashville (@notoriousS_O_B) June 11, 2022

Close games late are why the invested so much money in the bullpen, LFG!

Who else is STOKED for Jimmy Lambert to pitch the 8th?!?! — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) June 11, 2022

Graveman charged with the tying homer, but we fear more nefarious energy behind it.

I blame the wave for that hr — Katie Ski (@Ktskiski) June 11, 2022

That’s what happens when you do the wave up 3-2 in the 8th inning. — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) June 11, 2022

That home run 100% happened because the wave was going on — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) June 11, 2022

As it was written, it has come to pass.

Never. A. Doubt.

Never a doubt — Dump Ump (@DumpOnTheUmp) June 11, 2022

Not even Tony can get in the way on a night that Mendick is hitting bombs.

Sox win. Put some respect on that man’s name.

The boys heard you talking about their manager, Tony LaRussa, and they decided to show you that TLR can walk everyone on a 1-2 count but they will stay loyal — Cheap Seats Pod (@cheapbbpodcast) June 11, 2022

Or not.