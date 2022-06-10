White Sox Minor League Update: June 10, 2022

Box score link

Tanner Banks allowed one run in his two-inning opener stint, walking none and striking out three, but it was enough for the loss because the Knights only reached base six times. The register of sorrows:

-Yolbert Sánchez base hit in the first inning; out at second trying to stretch a double

-Seby Zavala walk in the second; Blake Rutherford grounds into a double play on the next pitch

-Laz Rivera walk in the second; stranded without advancing

-Yermín Mercedes walk in the fourth; Mercedes steal of second; Mercedes caught stealing third

-Zavala walk immediately after Mercedes caught stealing third; stranded without advancing

-Mercedes lead-off double in the seventh; stranded without advancing

That’s it! There was other pitching by the Knights, but it was either bad or didn’t matter: Brody Koerner allowed four runs over three innings, Kade McClure struck out two in a perfect sixth, and Rafael Dolis’s ERA fell to 12.27 with two one-run innings. Xavier Fernández played in his first game at the level, manning first base. It was the first time all season he hasn’t caught or DHed.

The final score was 6-0, dropping their record to 21-37. That’s 16 games under .500 with 58 games played. Remarkably, they are only in ninth out of 10 possible places in their division, so it could technically be worse.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? I want to die

Yolbert Sánchez (2B): 1-for-4, K

Yermín Mercedes (DH): 1-for-3, BB, 2 K, SB, CS

Seby Zavala (C): 0-for-1, 2 BB, K

Laz Rivera (SS): 0-for-2, BB vote view results 50% I want to die (8 votes)

6% Yolbert Sánchez (2B): 1-for-4, K (1 vote)

37% Yermín Mercedes (DH): 1-for-3, BB, 2 K, SB, CS (6 votes)

6% Seby Zavala (C): 0-for-1, 2 BB, K (1 vote)

0% Laz Rivera (SS): 0-for-2, BB (0 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Zach Remillard (LF): 0-for-4, K

Blake Rutherford (CF): 0-for-3, GIDP, outfield assist (home)

Xavier Fernández (1B): 0-for-3, K

Micker Adolfo (RF): 0-for-3

Ryder Jones (3B): 0-for-3, K

Brody Koerner: 3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, BB, 2 K vote view results 25% Zach Remillard (LF): 0-for-4, K (3 votes)

0% Blake Rutherford (CF): 0-for-3, GIDP, outfield assist (home) (0 votes)

0% Xavier Fernández (1B): 0-for-3, K (0 votes)

8% Micker Adolfo (RF): 0-for-3 (1 vote)

0% Ryder Jones (3B): 0-for-3, K (0 votes)

66% Brody Koerner: 3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, BB, 2 K (8 votes) 12 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

The first three innings, the Blue Wahoos gave the Barons this game, but the very next three innings, the Barons gave it away (back to the Blue Wahoos). What I’m saying here is the Barons led big and collapsed big. Starting pitcher Scott Blewett, in fact, did not; he did allow one first-inning run to trail 1-0 and two more in the fourth, but it was still 8-3 when he exited, seemingly a safe buffer.

Third baseman DJ Burt was all over the basepaths this game with two stolen bases (and one PO/CS), but he was also a little bit all over the place in the field too, and his throwing error in the fifth inning led to two unearned runs off of Edgar Navarro and the score tightening to 8-5. It would be tightened yet further in the sixth; Taylor Broadway took over on the mound and put runners on second and third before retiring his first batter. The next hit a two-run double to put the Blue Wahoos within one. Two wild pitches and two walks later, the tying run scored, and the eventual winning run crossed the plate on a sacrifice fly hit off Brian Glowicki when he entered.

Scoring a bunch of runs in the early innings always makes it seem like it’s going to be a fun blowout, but after two runs in the second and a six-run outburst in the third, baserunners were few and far between, and those that existed were frequently erased (Burt pickoff, strike-em-out throw-em-out double play with Yoelqui Céspedes at the plate and Tyler Neslony nabbed at second).

The two runs in the second were scored by Evan Skoug (walk) and Ian Dawkins (single), both brought home by a JJ Muno double. Momentum carried over for the third; Burt singled to lead off the frame and pretty much instantly ended up on third after a steal and a catcher error. Lenyn Sosa, who went hitless today and sucks now, lofted a sacrifice fly to drive him in (3-1 Barons). Neslony popped out, so with two outs, Céspedes singled, Skoug singled and Céspedes scored on another error, this by the left fielder (4-1 Barons). Then both Dawkins reached and Skoug scored on yet another error, the shortstop’s (third of the inning, 5-1 Barons). Muno was hit by a pitch and then Luis Curbelo went deep for the second time since his return to the level, scoring three and putting the Barons (very temporarily) up 8-1.

Skoug reached base safely four times; Burt reached thrice.

Pensacola 2, Birmingham 8 | Top 4th



Welcome back Luis Curbelo! pic.twitter.com/agMvd88mpv — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 11, 2022

The Barons are 20-35. For those keeping track, that’s 15 games under.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? DJ Burt (3B): 1-for-3, R, 2 BB, K, 2 SB, PO/CS, E

Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 1-for-4, R, 2 K

Evan Skoug (C): 2-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB

Ian Dawkins (LF): 1-for-3, 2 R, BB, SB

JJ Muno (2B): 1-for-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI, HBP, SB

Luis Curbelo (1B): 1-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBI vote view results 0% DJ Burt (3B): 1-for-3, R, 2 BB, K, 2 SB, PO/CS, E (0 votes)

0% Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 1-for-4, R, 2 K (0 votes)

87% Evan Skoug (C): 2-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB (7 votes)

0% Ian Dawkins (LF): 1-for-3, 2 R, BB, SB (0 votes)

0% JJ Muno (2B): 1-for-3, 2B, R, 2 RBI, HBP, SB (0 votes)

12% Luis Curbelo (1B): 1-for-4, HR, R, 3 RBI (1 vote) 8 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? José Rodríguez (DH): 0-for-5, 2 K

Lenyn Sosa (SS): 0-for-4, RBI, SF

Tyler Neslony (RF): 0-for-4, BB, K

Scott Blewett: 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 6 K

Taylor Broadway: ⅓ IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 BB, K, 3 WP, L vote view results 37% José Rodríguez (DH): 0-for-5, 2 K (3 votes)

12% Lenyn Sosa (SS): 0-for-4, RBI, SF (1 vote)

0% Tyler Neslony (RF): 0-for-4, BB, K (0 votes)

25% Scott Blewett: 4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 6 K (2 votes)

25% Taylor Broadway: ⅓ IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 BB, K, 3 WP, L (2 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

In an interesting move, 6’5” lefty Garrett Schoenle got the start for the Dash, his first time starting a game in 23 career appearances. Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Schoenle has never been anything but nails out of the bullpen, and he wasn’t too bad in his new role either. He did not allow a baserunner until a two-out single in the third and only gave up one other hit, a lead-off dinger in his last inning of work, the fourth. He did only strike out two, unusual for someone with a career K/9 ratio of 11.

Jesus Valles, the team’s go-to long reliever, matched Schoenle in innings and runs, striking out three and walking one. Ty Madrigal walked one in the ninth of a close game, but a double play bailed him out and his ERA fell to 2.29.

There have been signs lately that Bryan Ramos is reassembling, coming into this game with a .306/.375/.694 line with four walks, two doubles, and four home runs line over his last 10 games played. There was another sign in the first inning; it was the one Ramos bounced his ninth dinger off of, driving in Moisés Castillo from a single and putting the Dash up 2-0.

By the seventh, they found themselves tied. Terrell Tatum opened the inning with a double and, despite his speed, was not able to score on Duke Ellis’s subsequent double, an apparently strangely-positioned pop-up to left. Castillo hit a sacrifice fly deep enough for Tatum to tag up and score, and two batters later, Luis Mieses knocked in Ellis with a base hit. The 4-2 score would hold and the Dash are 29-26.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Duke Ellis (LF): 1-for-4, 2B, R, BB, K, SB

Moisés Castillo (SS): 1-for-3, R, RBI, K, SF

Bryan Ramos (3B): 1-for-3, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB, K

Luis Mieses (DH): 2-for-4, 2B, RBI

Adam Hackenburg (C): 2-for-3, BB

Terrell Tatum (RF): 2-for-4, 2B, R

Garrett Schoenle: 4 IP, 2 H, R, 0 BB, 2 K

Jesus Valles: 4 IP, 3 H, R, BB, 3 K, WP, W vote view results 0% Duke Ellis (LF): 1-for-4, 2B, R, BB, K, SB (0 votes)

0% Moisés Castillo (SS): 1-for-3, R, RBI, K, SF (0 votes)

30% Bryan Ramos (3B): 1-for-3, HR, R, 2 RBI, BB, K (3 votes)

20% Luis Mieses (DH): 2-for-4, 2B, RBI (2 votes)

0% Adam Hackenburg (C): 2-for-3, BB (0 votes)

0% Terrell Tatum (RF): 2-for-4, 2B, R (0 votes)

50% Garrett Schoenle: 4 IP, 2 H, R, 0 BB, 2 K (5 votes)

0% Jesus Valles: 4 IP, 3 H, R, BB, 3 K, WP, W (0 votes) 10 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Oscar Colás (CF): 0-for-4, 2 K, outfield assist (home)

Harvin Mendoza (1B): 0-for-3, K, HBP, E

Alsander Womack (2B): 0-for-4, K, GIDP, E vote view results 33% Oscar Colás (CF): 0-for-4, 2 K, outfield assist (home) (4 votes)

0% Harvin Mendoza (1B): 0-for-3, K, HBP, E (0 votes)

66% Alsander Womack (2B): 0-for-4, K, GIDP, E (8 votes) 12 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

The Cannon Ballers are suffering through a 3-6 June that has left them at 21-34, 13 games underneath the break-even point for you non-numbers types. They did outhit the Knights tonight by one, and outscored them by two; unfortunately, their opponents were the (hated) Down East Wood Ducks, not the Charlotte Knights. Wes Kath went deep in the fourth, his sixth dong of the season, and DJ Gladney hit his 10th in the seventh. These were cries in the dark that made it 5-1 and 7-2, respectively, but they did happen. The other hit was a single from Keegan Fish.

Starter Noah Owen has managed to rack up eight decision in 11 appearances, only nine of those starts. Today’s was an L; he didn’t walk anyone, at least, but was torched for eight hits across four innings for five runs (four earned due to a Wilfred Veras error). Bowen Plagge walked none and struck out five; he and Brian Carrion both gave up two runs over two innings. Rigo Fernandez pitched an easy ninth in vain.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Colby Smelley (DH): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K

Wes Kath (3B): 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, 2 K (ejected in ninth)

DJ Gladney (RF): 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI, BB, K

Keegan Fish (C): 1-for-3, K vote view results 0% Colby Smelley (DH): 0-for-3, BB, 2 K (0 votes)

66% Wes Kath (3B): 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, 2 K (ejected in ninth) (6 votes)

33% DJ Gladney (RF): 1-for-3, HR, R, RBI, BB, K (3 votes)

0% Keegan Fish (C): 1-for-3, K (0 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cats? Wilber Sánchez (SS): 0-for-4, K

Wilfred Veras (1B): 0-for-4, K, E

Benyamin Bailey (LF): 0-for-3, 2 K

Samil Polanco (2B): 0-for-3

Misael González (CF): 0-for-3 vote view results 0% Wilber Sánchez (SS): 0-for-4, K (0 votes)

85% Wilfred Veras (1B): 0-for-4, K, E (6 votes)

0% Benyamin Bailey (LF): 0-for-3, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Samil Polanco (2B): 0-for-3 (0 votes)

14% Misael González (CF): 0-for-3 (1 vote) 7 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

ACL starting pitcher Hunter Dollander signed with the White Sox literally yesterday, although in some ways his path to pitching at a Sox rookie affiliate was traditional; he’d spent parts of the last two seasons pitching for former Sox short-season team and current indy league team the Great Falls Voyagers. Thrown into the fire today (game-time temperature of 113 degrees), there was no sweat; Dollander threw five shutout innings, only giving up two hits (both singles) and one walk while striking out eight. The catch here, of course, is that he’s 25 years old, but if he has another outing like that one it’s not hard to imagine he could reach full-season ball quickly. Jake Suddreth, signed last year, had a scoreless season debut, and Axel Acevedo, released three weeks ago by the Dodgers and quickly snapped up by the Sox, was scoreless in his organizational debut.

There wasn’t exactly any mashing going on at the plate, but there was still a crooked number, good for a 3-0 win. All three runs came in the fifth: Dario Borerro singled with one out and was pushed to third by walks to Jhoneiker Betancourt and Manuel Guariman. Borrero scored on Johnabiell Laureano’s base hit to right field, then Ben Norman singled to score Betancourt and Guarimon. Betancourt is no longer batting 1.000 with a 2.667 OPS, but he is batting .600 with a 1.667 OPS, and that’s also fine.

Poll Who was the ACL Sox MVP? Ben Norman (RF): 1-for-3, 2 RBI

Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-3, R

Jhoneiker Betancourt (DH): 0-for-2, R, BB

Manuel Guariman (C): 0-for-0, R, 2 BB, PO

Johnabiell Laureano (LF): 1-for-2, RBI, K

Hunter Dollander: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 8 K, W vote view results 11% Ben Norman (RF): 1-for-3, 2 RBI (1 vote)

0% Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-3, R (0 votes)

11% Jhoneiker Betancourt (DH): 0-for-2, R, BB (1 vote)

0% Manuel Guariman (C): 0-for-0, R, 2 BB, PO (0 votes)

0% Johnabiell Laureano (LF): 1-for-2, RBI, K (0 votes)

77% Hunter Dollander: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 8 K, W (7 votes) 9 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the ACL Sox Cold Cat? Jayson Gonzalez (3B): 0-for-2, BB, K

Javier Mora (2B): 1-for-3, K

Layant Tapia (SS): 0-for-3, 2 K

Caberea Weaver (CF): 1-for-3 vote view results 12% Jayson Gonzalez (3B): 0-for-2, BB, K (1 vote)

0% Javier Mora (2B): 1-for-3, K (0 votes)

87% Layant Tapia (SS): 0-for-3, 2 K (7 votes)

0% Caberea Weaver (CF): 1-for-3 (0 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

Box score link

There is simply no stopping the DSL Sox. They matched the DSL Angels in hits with four on Friday, but just edged them out in runs, 2-1, to gain their fifth straight victory to open the season. Ronny Robles struck out six over 4 ⅔ innings in his professional debut, allowing just three hits and one run. Ricardo Brizuela and Jesus Mendez earned the win and the save, respectively, with their scoreless outings, which were their pro debuts as well.

All the scoring in this game took place in the first inning. For the DSL Angels, it was a single and triple, which is pretty exciting. The DSL Sox are undefeated, though, so they one-upped it in pretty much the only possible way, with a double steal of second and home by Erick Hernandez and Guillermo Rodríguez, who both singled. Ronny Hernandez then singled in Erick H. to make it 2-1, a score that would stand the test of time, which, in the DSL, is seven innings.

Poll Who was the DSL Sox MVP? Guillermo Rodríguez (SS): 1-for-2, R, BB, 2 SB

Erick Hernandez (CF): 1-for-3, R, SB

Ronny Hernandez (DH): 1-for-3, RBI, K

Carlos Jiménez (1B): 1-for-2, HBP

Ronny Robles: 4 ⅔ IP, 3 H, R, BB, 6 K vote view results 14% Guillermo Rodríguez (SS): 1-for-2, R, BB, 2 SB (1 vote)

14% Erick Hernandez (CF): 1-for-3, R, SB (1 vote)

14% Ronny Hernandez (DH): 1-for-3, RBI, K (1 vote)

0% Carlos Jiménez (1B): 1-for-2, HBP (0 votes)

57% Ronny Robles: 4 ⅔ IP, 3 H, R, BB, 6 K (4 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now